French Open day one predictions, acca tips and odds: Former champion Krejcikova set to show her class

French Open date, start time & TV info

Date Sunday, May 24-Sunday, June 7

Starts Sunday 10am

Venue Roland Garros, Paris

TV TNT Sports

Australian Open day one betting tips & predictions

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina to win & over 32.5 games vs Damir Dzumhur

1pt 11-10 bet365

Barbora Krejcikova to beat Hailey Baptiste

1pt 11-10 general

Elena-Gabriela Ruse to beat Magdalena Frech

2pts 8-13 general

French Open day one acca

Karen Khachanov to beat Arthur Gea

Jakub Mensik to beat Titouan Droguet

Dino Prizmic to beat Michael Zheng

Solana Sierra to beat Emma Raducanu

Elena-Gabriela Ruse to beat Magdalena Frech

Peyton Stearns to beat Sofia Kenin

Total odds: @ 6.91-1 with bet365

Odds correct at time of publication

French Open day one preview

Day one of the French Open sees men’s second seed Alexander Zverev and 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic get their title bids underway, hoping to make a strong start at Roland Garros in the absence of two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz.

Madrid finalists Marta Kostyuk and Mirra Andreeva are the headline acts in the women’s draw while there is British interest in the form of Emma Raducanu and Francesca Jones.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Damir Dzumhur predictions

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina may not always get the most out of his ability but the world number 23 is a former French Open quarter-finalist and should justify favouritism in this year’s curtain-raiser with Damir Dzumhur.

However, although the odds suggest that it will be one-way traffic, experienced Bosnian Dzumhur is capable of making Davidovich Fokina work hard for his rewards.

Dzumhur is widely regarded as a journeyman but at last season’s French Open he recorded four-set wins over Thiago Agustin Tirante and Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard before taking a set against Alcaraz in round three.

The 34-year-old has played in ten clay-court tournaments this season, so will be accustomed to the conditions, and Davidovich Fokina isn’t guaranteed to be fully wound up.

Hailey Baptiste vs Barbora Krejcikova predictions

Hailey Baptiste’s run to the semi-final in Madrid, where she defeated world number one Aryna Sabalenka before coming up short against Andreeva, has clearly been noted by bookmakers as she starts favourite for her first-round clash with 2021 champion Barbora Krejcikova.

But Baptiste was unable to build on that in Rome, where she was outclassed 6-1 6-2 by Elina Svitollina in round two, and two-time Grand Slam winner Krejcikova may be able to call upon her past exploits.

The Czech talent was a quarter-finalist at last season’s US Open to show the fire still burns inside and she arrives in Paris having claimed runner-up spot in a Parma Challenger, where only Dayana Yastremska proved too strong, and that suggests she is finding peak form.

Magdalena Frech vs Elena-Gabriela Ruse predictions

Magdalena Frech has won just one of her eight assignments since finishing runner-up to Cristina Bucsa in Merida in March and a lack of conviction on clay makes her easy to oppose.

Elena-Gabriela Ruse has made a semi-final during this European clay-court season, having done so in Linz, and she took world number two Elena Rybakina to a deciding set in Madrid after that.

The Romanian has made two clay-court finals on the WTA Tour and she is fancied to make it three straight wins over Frech in the French capital.

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