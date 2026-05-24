French Open day two predictions, acca tips and odds: Maverick Monfils can entertain home faithful in all-French affair

French Open date, start time & TV info

Date Sunday, May 24-Sunday, June 7

Starts Sunday 10am

Venue Roland Garros, Paris

TV TNT Sports

French Open day two betting tips & predictions

Jesper De Jong to beat Stan Wawrinka

2pts 8-13 bet365

Gael Monfils to beat Hugo Gaston

1pt 10-11 Coral, Ladbrokes

Petra Marcinko to beat Eva Lys

1pt 17-20 Hills

French Open day two acca

Jiri Lehecka to beat Pablo Carreno-Busta

Matteo Berrettini to beat Marton Fucsovics

Flavio Cobolli to beat Andrea Pellegrino

Jesper De Jong to beat Stan Wawrinka

Qinwen Zheng to beat Maja Chwalinska

Jelena Ostapenko to beat Ella Seidel

Yulia Putintseva to beat Talia Gibson

Total odds: @ 7.11-1 with bet365

Odds correct at time of publication

French Open day two preview

Four-time champion Iga Swiatek and women’s world number two Elena Rybakina begin their title pursuit on day two on Court Phillipe-Chartier, while the showpiece court at Roland Garros also stages two all-French affairs as Ugo Humbert meets Adrian Mannarino and Gael Monfils takes on Hugo Gaston.

Ben Shelton, Casper Ruud and Alex de Minaur are three heavy-hitters beginning their Parisian adventure from the men’s draw, while Elina Svitolina, Karolina Muchova, Amanda Anismova and Jasmine Paolini are four more seeded stars hoping for a strong start in the women’s competition.

Stan Wawrinka vs Jesper De Jong predictions

Stan Wawrinka has been awarded a wildcard at the French Open in what is set to be his final season on the ATP Tour, but the 2015 Roland Garros hero may not get the send-off he desires on Court Simonne-Mathieu.

Wawrinka was set to face Arthur Fils in his opening showdown but the up-and-coming French talent was forced to withdraw due to injury, leaving Jesper De Jong as the lucky beneficiary.

An opening clash with De Jong is easier for Wawrinka than locking horns with Fils, but the 41-year-old may be better suited to shorter matches as he approaches the end of his career.

De Jong won his opening two qualifiers against Fajing Sun and Liam Draxl before falling victim to Michael Zheng, but he should be able to make the most of the opportunity he has been handed.

At last season’s French Open the Dutchman took world number three Alexander Zverev to four sets in round two while a year earlier he forced champion Carlos Alcaraz to four sets at the same stage.

De Jong has made a clay-court final on the ATP Tour, having finished runner-up at the Swedish Open in July last year, and Swiss veteran Wawrinka has lost five of his seven clay-court matches this term.

Hugo Gaston vs Gael Monfils predictions

This is the second of two all-French showdowns taking place on feature Court Phillipe-Chartier and greater entertainer Monfils should be primed to shine on his final visit to his home Grand Slam.

Monfils, now 39, is set to call time on his career at the end of the season and that may ensure he has the crowd on side for his clash with compatriot Gaston.

The one-time world number six will want to go out with a bang and this looks a good opportunity for some final celebrations against Gaston, who has lost seven of his last nine matches and won only two matches in his last eight Grand Slam appearances.

Petra Marcinko vs Eva Lys predictions

Petra Marcinko arrives in Paris after securing her maiden WTA Tour title in Rabat and the Croatian 20-year-old can take the confidence gained from that success into an opening-round showdown with Eva Lys.

Marcinko has been a serial winner on clay on the ITF Circuit and looks a player with a bright future, while Lys has been finding it tough to get over the line with 11 defeats in her last 15 matches.

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