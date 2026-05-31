French Open day nine predictions, acca tips and odds: Auger-Aliassime to continue Roland Garros charge

French Open date, start time & TV info

Date Sunday, May 24 to Sunday, June 7

Starts Monday 10am

Venue Roland Garros, Paris

TV TNT Sports

French Open day nine betting tips & predictions

Felix Auger-Aliassime to beat Alejandro Tabilo 3-1

2pts 18-5 Hills

Five sets in Matteo Berrettini vs Juan Manuel Cerundolo

1pt 5-2 bet365

Aryna Sabalenka to beat Naomi Osaka 2-1

1pt 13-5 bet365

French Open day nine acca

Felix Auger-Aliassime to beat Alejandro Tabilo

Frances Tiafoe to beat Matteo Arnaldi

Aryna Sabalenka to beat Naomi Osaka

Anastasia Potapova to beat Anna Kalinskaya

Madison Keys to beat Diana Shnaider

Total odds: @ 6.6-1 with bet365 .

Odds correct at time of publication

French Open day nine preview

The shocks have kept on coming in the men's draw at the French Open and there are just five of the top 16 seeds left in the running for the second Grand Slam of the season as the tournament enters day nine.

Fourth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime will be hoping he can avoid becoming another big name to tumble as he eyes a place in the quarter-finals at Roland Garros for the first time.

The Canadian takes on Alejandro Tabilo, who is enjoying his best run in a Grand Slam and will be optimistic of putting in another strong showing on the red dirt.

Italian Matteo Berrettini is also in action as he faces Jannik Sinner's conqueror Juan Manuel Cerundolo, and the Argentinian, who has gone further than he ever has at a Slam, is expected to provide a stern test.

Two of the rising stars in the game, American Zachary Svajda and Italian Flavio Cobolli, meet in a highly anticipated fourth-round clash, while Frances Tiafoe battles Matteo Arnaldi.

There have also been a number of high-profile exits in the women's draw but one player who remains is world number one and top seed Aryna Sabalenka, who faces a tough test of her credentials against Naomi Osaka.

Anastasia Potapova accounted for defending champion Coco Gauff in the third round and the Austrian is expected to east past Anna Kalinskaya, while Madison Keys goes up against Diana Shnaider for a place in the quarters.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Alejandro Tabilo predictions

The French Open has never been Auger-Aliassime's favourite tournament, but given some of the results that we have seen this year this could be the Canadian's best chance of landing his maiden Grand Slam for some time and he should have enough in the tank to overcome Tabilo in the fourth round.

Now representing Chile after switching allegiances from Canada in 2017, Tabilo is in uncharted territory having never made it to this stage of a slam and his lack of experience could hinder him in high-pressure moments.

But Auger-Aliassime has not made easy work of his first three opponents in Paris, recording a 3-2 victory in round one before successive 3-1 triumphs, and Tabilo, who has used up less energy after being awarded a walkover in round two, should at least be able to get one set on the board.

Juan Manuel Cerundolo vs Matteo Berrettini predictions

A long battle is anticipated when Juan Manuel Cerundolo, who secured the biggest win of his career when ousting Sinner in round two, takes on Matteo Berrettini, who is just one win away from matching his best French Open run in his first appearance at Roland Garros since reaching the quarters in 2021.

Cerundolo was taken to five sets in his last two matches and the most recent of those, against Spaniard Martin Landaluce, lasted five hours and 57 minutes - the third-longest match in the tournament's history.

The Argentinian is clearly capable of going deep and grinding out wins and he may have to go the distance once again when facing Berrettini, who was forced to work hard for a 3-2 success over Francisco Comesana in round three.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Naomi Osaka predictions

The headline match in the women's draw on Monday sees world number one and top seed Aryna Sabalenka taking on Naomi Osaka, who is enjoying her best French Open run.

Osaka has been showing signs of the form which helped her win four Grand Slam titles and she has dropped just one set in her first three matches, evidence of how well she is performing.

However, Sabalenka is a level above the opponents the Japanese has faced and the Belarusian showcased her skills when recording a 2-1 victory over Osaka in the last-16 stage of the Madrid Open in May. The same result is expected in this Paris meeting.

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