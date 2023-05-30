French Open day four predictions & tennis betting tips: Veteran Wawrinka may be vulnerable to fresher opponent

Where to watch

French Open day four preview

World number one Carlos Alcaraz, two-time Roland Garros champion Novak Djokovic and 2021 runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas are the headline acts in the men’s draw on day four of the French Open.

In the women’s event, second seed Aryna Sabalenka is the star performer on show and she prepares for an all-Belarusian affair with qualifier Iryna Shymanovich.

Stan Wawrinka v Thanasi Kokkinakis predictions

Stan Wawrinka is one of only three players to have been crowned French Open champion during Rafael Nadal’s dominance, but age may be catching up with the Swiss veteran.

Wawrinka showed plenty of hunger remains when he came through an epic five-set battle, which lasted four hours and 39 minutes, with Albert Ramos-Vinolas in round one.

But that effort could take some recovering from and the 38-year-old has failed to make the third round of a Grand Slam since doing so at Roland Garros in 2020.

That means Thanasi Kokkinakis is a good bet to silence the Swiss star, especially judging by his impressive 6-4 6-4 6-4 win over Britain’s Dan Evans first time up.

Evans has reached semi-finals in Marrakech and Barcelona during this clay-court campaign, so that form is potentially quite strong and is enough evidence to suggest that Kokkinakis has found a game suitable for this slower surface.

Matteo Arnaldi v Denis Shapovalov predictions

Italy has an array of talent on the ATP Tour, which includes three players ranked inside the world’s top 20, and in 22-year-old Matteo Arnaldi they have unearthed another promising performer.

Arnaldi is a player capable of rising up the rankings and there was plenty to like about his four-set win over Colombia’s Daniel Elahi Galan in round one.

The Italian has lost only three of his last 17 clay-court matches, a run of form which has featured victories over Diego Schwartzman in Rome and world number four Casper Ruud in Madrid.

Those successes suggest he has a decent chance against Denis Shapovalov, who is seeded 26th at Roland Garros but is a frustrating player to follow.

The Canadian was involved in a five-set marathon with Brandon Nakashima in the opening round and is yet to go beyond the second round of the French Open in four previous visits.

Leylah Fernandez v Clara Tauson predictions

Leylah Fernandez and Clara Tauson are considered two potential future stars, but the Canadian has shown more promise and can win their second-round showdown.

Fernandez finished runner-up as a teenager to Emma Raducanu in the 2021 US Open final and showed that was no fluke when making the quarter-finals of last season’s French Open.

Tauson is a two-time winner on the WTA Tour, but the 20-year-old Dane has been unable to deliver her best performances in Grand Slam events and has slipped from a career-high world ranking of 33 to 127th.

The selection showed great character to win a three-set contest in her opening outing against world number 21 Magda Linette, who was an Australian Open semi-finalist earlier in the season, and Fernandez should be clear favourite.

