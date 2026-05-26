French Open day four predictions, acca tips and odds: Starodubtseva may not be embarrassed by second seed Rybakina

French Open date, start time & TV info

Date Sunday, May 24 to Sunday, June 7

Starts Sunday 10am

Venue Roland Garros, Paris

TV TNT Sports

French Open day four betting tips & predictions

Yuliya Starodubtseva +6.5 games vs Elena Rybakina

1pt 8-11 Betfair, Paddy Power

Over 37.5 games in Mariano Navone vs Jakub Mensik

1pt 17-20 Coral, Ladbrokes

Xinyu Wang to beat Tamara Korpatsch

1pt 4-5 general

French Open day four acca

Yuliya Starodubtseva +6.5 games vs Elena Rybakina

Over 38.5 games in Mariano Navone vs Jakub Mensik

Xinyu Wang to beat Tamara Korpatsch

Rafael Jodar to beat James Duckworth 3-0

Casper Ruud to beat Hamad Medjedovic

Elina Svitolina to beat Kaitlin Quevedo 2-0

Total odds: @ 14-1 with bet365

Odds correct at time of publication

French Open day four preview

Novak Djokovic returns to the court at the French Open on Wednesday after his fine first-round victory over Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard on Sunday evening and Frenchman Valentin Royer should not prove too troublesome for the veteran Serb.

In the women's singles, four-times Roland Garros champion Iga Swiatek will meet Sara Bejlek in the last 64 after dropping only three games in her opener against Australian wild-card Emerson Jones.

Yuliya Starodubtseva vs Elena Rybakina predictions

Elena Rybakina has stepped up to be right in the running to relieve Aryna Sabalenka of her world number one status this year, but that doesn't mean the Kazakhstan representative will waltz through the early rounds of the French Open.

The second seed made light work of Veronika Erjavec 6-2 6-2 on Monday, but Rybakina may find Yuliya Starodubtseva a tougher nut to crack in round two.

Starodubtseva opened with a fine 6-3 6-1 demolition of Anna Blinkova on Sunday and, given the solid form the Ukrainian has been showing lately, she looks well worth an interest in receipt of a 6.5-game handicap start against the Australian Open champion.

Mariano Navone v Jakub Mensik predictions

The second-round clash between Mariano Navone and Jakub Mensik may quite possibly be the game of the day and it would not be a surprise to see it go long.

Mensik looks one of only a few players who may trouble Jannik Sinner should they meet in the coming days in Paris and the Czech started well enough with a 6-3 6-2 6-4 victory over Titouan Droguet in round one on Sunday.

The level of opposition steps up for Mensik in the last 64 and Navone, a 6-4 6-4 6-4 victor over Jenson Brooksby in his curtain-raiser, is unlikely to be pushed around by Mensik the way Droguet was.

The total-games mark is 37.5 and taking the over may prove a wise move.

Xinyu Wang vs Tamara Korpatsch predictions

Tamara Korpatsch has come in for support to add to her opening 6-4 6-2 win over Sara Sorribes Tormo when she takes on Xinyu Wang for a place in the last 32, but it may not pay to underrate the Chinese player.

Wang posted a 6-3 3-6 6-4 win over Lilli Tagger on Sunday and, given that her Austrian victim is reasonably highly rated on the WTA Tour, the form may be pretty decent.

Wang, 24, was a fine talent as a youngster and, now she is maturing, a clash against the limited Korpatsch could offer her an opportunity to extend her stay in the Paris singles.

Read more on the French Open:

French Open men's singles outright winner odds, predictions and tennis betting tips: Super Sinner should soar to another landmark success

French Open women's singles outright winner odds, predictions and tennis betting tips: Gauff gearing up for more Parisian joy

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