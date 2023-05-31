French Open day five predictions & tennis betting tips: Rune can show class against experienced Monfils

Where to watch

Live on Eurosport from 10am Thursday

Best bets

Holger Rune to beat Gael Monfils and both players to win a set

1pt 13-10 bet365

Nicolas Jarry to beat Tommy Paul

2pts 4-5 Hills

Diane Parry to beat Mirra Andreeva

1pt 12-5 bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes

French Open day five preview

Women's top seed Iga Swiatek headlines the action on day five at the French Open as the impressive Pole takes on unseeded American Claire Liu.

Day five marks the end of the second round with fourth seed Casper Ruud and sixth seed Holger Rune the most notable players involved in the men's draw.

Holger Rune v Gael Monfils predictions

Holger Rune reached the quarter-finals of the French Open on his tournament debut last year and there is reason to believe the Dane can go even further this time.

The 20-year-old Dane came into the season's second Grand Slam in fine form, having made the finals of the Monte Carlo Masters and the Italian Open either side of winning the Bavarian International.

And in his opener at Roland Garros, he managed the weight of expectation well, taking down Christopher Eubanks in four sets.

That means he has won 14 of his 17 matches on clay this season and he should find a way past veteran Gael Monfils in the second round.

However, Monfils, who is at the opposite end of his career at 36, was impressive in a five-set win over Sebastian Baez last time out and, with a home crowd behind him, he could pick up a set.

Tommy Paul v Nicolas Jarry predictions

At the Australian Open earlier this year, Tommy Paul defied all expectations to reach the semi-finals but the American has had a much tougher time on clay this year.

Paul has picked up just one win on the slower surface at ATP level and he could be vulnerable against Chile's Nicolas Jarry in the second round.

Jarry came into this tournament fresh from winning the Geneva Open on clay, having beaten Casper Ruud and Alexander Zverev along the way, and looks a solid bet to win this one.

Diane Parry v Mirra Andreeva predictions

One of the first round's big talking points was the victory of 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva, the youngest player in the main draw, against Alison Riske-Amritraj and the teenager is expected to follow up with a win over Diane Parry.

But 20-year-old Parry looks overpriced and is worth a bet to win, having defeated 25th seed and Italian Open finalist Anhelina Kalinina in the first round.

Home favourite Parry will also have the French fans behind her and made the most of that support last year when she defied expectations to make the third round at Roland Garros.

