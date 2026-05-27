French Open day five predictions, acca tips and odds: Tiafoe can pass Hurkacz test

French Open date, start time & TV info

Date Sunday, May 24 to Sunday, June 7

Starts Sunday 10am

Venue Roland Garros, Paris

TV TNT Sports

French Open day five betting tips & predictions

Frances Tiafoe to beat Hubert Hurkacz

1pt 6-5 general

Over 37.5 games in Jan-Lennard Struff vs Jaime Faria

1pt 4-5 bet365

Maria Sakkari to beat Claire Liu 2-0

1pt 5-4 bet365, Hills

French Open day five acca

Frances Tiafoe to beat Hubert Hurkacz

Over 37.5 games in Jan-Lennard Struff vs Jaime Faria

Maria Sakkari to beat Claire Liu

Ben Shelton to beat Raphael Collignon

Emma Navarro to beat Iva Jovic

Total odds: @ 16-1 with bet365

Odds correct at time of publication

French Open day five preview

Odds-on tournament favourite Jannik Sinner is in action on Thursday and the world number one should breeze through his assignment against Juan Manuel Cerundolo as he seeks to extend his winning streak to 31 matches.

In the women's singles, defending champion Coco Gauff takes on qualifier Mayar Sherif and world number one Aryna Sabalenka faces home hopeful Elsa Jacquemot.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Frances Tiafoe predictions

Frances Tiafoe is the slight underdog in his match against Hubert Hurkacz but the 19th seed looked solid in his first-round win over fellow American Eliot Spizzirri and can book a spot in the third round.

Hurkacz is a former world number six but he’s currently ranked at 74 and he hasn’t been beyond the second round of any major since a run to the fourth round in Paris in 2024. The Pole’s biggest weapons are his powerful serve and aggressive play at the net, but those are less effective on the dirt.

In contrast, Tiafoe’s style and baseline play tends to suit this surface. He enjoyed a run to the quarter-finals at the French Open last year, and the 6-5 on offer for the 28-year-old to triumph looks good value.

Jan-Lennard Struff vs Jaime Faria predictions

Jan-Lennard Struff struggled in the build-up to the French Open with early exits in Valencia and Hamburg but a first-round upset win over Alexander Bublik suggests he may have turned a corner.

Struff faces a tough task against in-form Jaime Faria, who overcame Denis Shapovolov in straight sets in his opener and has reached two finals on clay on the Challenger Tour this year.

This has the potential to be an incredibly close contest that could be decided over four or five sets, so backing over 37.5 games looks the best angle.

Maria Sakkari vs Claire Liu predictions

Maria Sakkari endured a miserable build-up to Roland Garros, recording just one win in five attempts on clay, but she produced a stunning performance in the first round to upset 12th seed Linda Noskova.

The former world number three now faces a more straightforward test in the second round against qualifier Claire Liu, who benefitted from a retirement to progress.

Liu lost the first set to Moyuka Uchijima but levelled matters before the Japanese player was forced to withdraw.

Like Liu, Uchijima is ranked outside the top 100 and the American’s performance in the first set before injury struck indicates she may struggle to compete against 30-year-old Sakkari, a former semi-finalist in Paris.

The Greek veteran has lacked form and consistency in 2026 but if she can replicate her performance against Noskova or at least get close to that level she can oust Liu without dropping a set.

Read more on the French Open:

French Open men's singles outright winner odds, predictions and tennis betting tips: Super Sinner should soar to another landmark success

French Open women's singles outright winner odds, predictions and tennis betting tips: Gauff gearing up for more Parisian joy

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