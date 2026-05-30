French Open day eight predictions, acca tips and odds: Reliable Rublev ready to master Mensik

French Open date, start time & TV info

Date Sunday, May 24 to Sunday, June 7

Starts Sunday 10am

Venue Roland Garros, Paris

TV TNT Sports

French Open day eight betting tips & predictions

Andrey Rublev to beat Jakub Mensik

2pts 5-6 Betfair, Paddy Power

Five sets in Casper Ruud vs Joao Fonseca

1pt 11-5 Coral, Ladbrokes

Elina Svitlolina to beat Belinda Bencic

2pts 8-13 general

French Open day eight acca

Andrey Rublev to beat Jakub Mensik

Rafael Jodar to beat Pablo Carreno Busta

Elina Svitolina to beat Belinda Bencic

Iga Swiatek to beat Marta Kostyuk

Mirra Andreeva to win 2-0 vs Jil Teichmann

Total odds: @ 5.6-1 with bet365 .

Odds correct at time of publication

French Open day eight preview

Novak Djokovic’s five-set defeat to teenage talent Joao Fonseca on Friday means that there will be a first-time Grand Slam winner at the French Open.

It is a defining day in the bottom half of the men’s draw on Sunday with Alexander Zverev, Casper Ruud and Rafael Jodar all looking to highlight their title credentials.

With world number one Jannik Sinner suffering a shock early elimination and two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz sidelined through injury, second seed Zverev may see this as a big opportunity to claim a belated Grand Slam breakthrough.

Zverev takes on Karen Khachanov’s conqueror Jesper de Jong in his pursuit of a quarter-final berth, while Ruud faces Fonseca hoping to avoid the same fate as Djokovic.

Rising star Jodar is involved in an all-Spanish affair with Pablo Carreno Busta, while Andrey Rublev meets fellow seed Jakub Mensik.

The bottom half of the draw is also in the spotlight in the women’s competition and four-time Roland Garros winner Iga Swiatek faces a stern test of her title credentials against Madrid Open champion Marta Kostyuk.

Mirra Andreeva is expected to blast past Jil Teichmann, while Elina Svitolina does battle with Belinda Bencic in a high-profile last-16 encounter.

Jakub Mensik vs Andrey Rublev predictions

Rublev has lost both meetings with Mensik but those past encounters came at a lower level on a hard court and the Russian is fancied to overturn the form on clay with a Grand Slam quarter-final spot the reward.

Rublev knows what it takes to make the last eight of a Major, having done so on ten occasions, including at Roland Garros in 2020 and 2022, whereas Mensik is bidding to do so for the first time in his career.

The world number 13 has defeated Hamburg champion Ignacio Buse, Marrakech semi-finalist Camilo Ugo Carabelli and the steady Nuno Borges in Paris, all consistent clay-court performers

Mensik needed four hours and 41 minutes to dispatch Geneva runner-up Mariano Navone in round two and a third-round victory over Alex De Minaur wasn't a surprise given that the Australian prefers much quicker conditions.

Casper Ruud vs Joao Fonseca predictions

Two-time French Open runner-up Ruud and highly touted teenager Fonseca will believe they can claim a first Grand Slam crown, and it could take time to find the winner.

Ruud has experience on his side but has already been involved in five-set battles with Roman Safiullin and Tommy Paul at Roland Garros, while Fonseca will be in good spirits after his five-set triumph over 24-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic in round three.

The Brazilian is a precocious talent armed with a devastating forehand but he came from two sets down against Djokovic and Dino Prizmic, and is up against one of the ATP Tour’s elite clay-court players.

Elina Svitolina vs Belinda Bencic predictions

Svitolina prepared for the French Open by winning in Rome, where she defeated three of the world’s top four players in Elena Rybakina, Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff.

The world number seven is enjoying a resurgence in her 30s and this season’s Australian Open semi-finalist looks a Paris title contender.

Svitolina is on a nine-match winning streak and, having won her last four meetings with Bencic, is poised to set up a sixth appearance in the quarter-finals of the French Open.

Bencic has claimed three straight-sets victories in Paris but missing the French Open five times in the last ten seasons shows that her priorities lie on other surfaces.

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