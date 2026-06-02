French Open day 11 predictions, tips and odds: Auger-Aliassime could face a stern examination from improving Cobolli

French Open date, start time & TV info

Date Sunday, May 24 to Sunday, June 7

Starts Sunday 10am

Venue Roland Garros, Paris

TV TNT Sports

French Open day 11 betting tips & predictions

Matteo Berrettini to beat Matteo Arnaldi

1pt 4-7 BoyleSports

Flavio Cobolli to beat Felix Auger-Aliassime

1pt Evs BoyleSports

Aryna Sabalenka to beat Diana Shnaider 2-0

1pt 4-7 Hills

Maja Chwalinska to beat Anna Kalinskaya

1pt 19-20 Hills

French Open day 11 preview

French Open title favourite Aryna Sabalenka is one of the few players doing justice to her ante-post oddsmakers' assessment, but the prices of the men's Roland Garros finalists already look sure to be unusually big this year.

Three of Wednesday's four men's quarter-finalists are Italian, only one of whom has a solitary Grand Slam singles final appearance to his name, while the women's last-eight matches feature a player who won three qualifying clashes before embarking on her first main-draw appearance on the Paris clay.

Matteo Berrettini vs Matteo Arnaldi predictions

The all-Italian clash between Matteo Berrettini and Matteo Arnaldi is likely to be closely fought - this will be the first time the pair have played each other competitively.

But while the games may well tot up and the fact that Arnaldi is five years younger than his opponent may add to his upset potential, Berrettini's class looks likely to tell in the end.

Arnaldi, 25, merits respect as he contests his first Grand Slam quarter-final but he has been making heavy weather of winning his matches in Paris.

Berrettini has been given a huge opportunity to reach his second major final - he lost to Novak Djokovic in the 2021 Wimbledon title match.

But crossing the line first in clashes with Marton Fucsovics, Arthur Rinderknech, Francisco Comesana and Jannik Sinner's conqueror Juan Manuel Cerundolo suggests Berrettini has rediscovered the winning mentality and the Rome native may take plenty of stopping in the next few days.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Flavio Cobolli predictions

Felix Auger-Aliassime is seldom an easy player to oppose but this represents a big opportunity for Flavio Cobolli to add to his already impressive record against the Canadian number one.

Italian Cobolli, a year younger than his opponent at 24, has won all three meetings between the pair, although all came on hard courts.

Auger-Aliassime showed enough last year to suggest he was stepping up his level, but the fourth seed has won only one of his Roland Garros matches this year in straight sets and he could be vulnerable.

Cobolli has triumphed in three sets in three of his first four matches in the second Slam of the season and the improving Tuscan, on his beloved clay, could show his opponent the way home.

Women's world number one Aryna Sabalenka Credit: AFP via Getty Images

Aryna Sabalenka vs Diana Shnaider predictions

Diana Shnaider is improving and it's possible that she could pose problems for world number one and French Open top seed Aryna Sabalenka.

But punters face a difficult pick in the handicap markets, where Shnaider gets a 5.5-game start, and the best bet may be to back the favourite to win in straight sets.

At least one of those sets could possibly be closely fought and go either way so potential backers should keep stakes sensible, but Sabalenka's recent Grand Slam record is sensational and the favourite is still likely to prevail.

Anna Kalinskaya vs Maja Chwalinska predictions

Anna Kalinskaya is about to contest only her second Grand Slam singles quarter-final at the age of 27 so she is clearly not one of the WTA Tour's world-beaters.

Her opponent, qualifier Maja Chwalinska, has patched together a fine run of victims in recent days, beating Qinwen Zheng, Elise Mertens, Maria Sakkari and Diane Parry.

The Pole's form looks superior to that of Kalinskaya so back the 24-year-old to extend her impressive run in her first main-draw appearance at Roland Garros.

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