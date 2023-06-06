French Open day 11 predictions & tennis betting tips: Casper Ruud to get the better of Scandi rival Rune

Where to watch

Live on Eurosport from 10am Wednesday

Casper Ruud

Ons Jabeur to win 2-0

French Open day 11 preview

The French Open quarter-finals continue on Wednesday and the pick of the action from the bottom half of the men's draw is an all-Scandinavian dust-up between Denmark's Holger Rune and Norwegian Casper Ruud.

Those two also met in the last eight 12 months ago while the women's tournament features a rematch of the 2022 final between Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff.

Alexander Zverev v Tomas Martin Etcheverry predictions

The first of two men's quarter-finals on day 11 features Alexander Zverev, who is odds-on to advance at the expense of surprise quarter-finalist Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

These two have never met and while experience should favour Zverev, Etcheverry is yet to drop a set in the French capital and could make life tough for the resurgent German.

Holger Rune v Casper Ruud predictions

Casper Ruud leads Holger Rune 4-1 in head-to-head meetings and the Norwegian is taken to just about edge what should be a cracking night match on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Rune won the most recent meeting in Rome last month and he's clearly getting closer to Ruud but the 2022 finalist could easily have won in the Eternal City having led by a set and a break before Rune's impressive comeback.

That was a best-of-three contest and Ruud's greater experience in best-of-five tennis could help him turn the tables on his rival, particularly as the young Dane may be jaded after Monday's epic five-setter against Francisco Cerundolo.

Beatriz Haddad Maia v Ons Jabeur predictions

Beatriz Haddad Maia was involved in her own epic against Sara Sorribes Tormo on Monday, prevailing in three hours and 51 minutes in the third-longest women's match ever to take place at Roland Garros.

That's unlikely to help her against Ons Jabeur, who needed just 64 minutes to dismiss Bernarda Pera and appears to be fit and firing again following some injury concerns.

The Tunisian hammered Haddad Maia 6-3 6-0 in Stuttgart in April and can win in straight sets once again.

Iga Swiatek v Coco Gauff predictions

A meeting between Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff looks attractive on paper but the six previous clashes between them have been one-way traffic with the Pole winning all 12 sets over the young American.

Gauff has been powerless to stop Swiatek and while she's been playing well in Paris, the opponents she's faced are some way short of the world number one in terms of ability. Expect another comfortable win for the reigning Roland Garros champion.

