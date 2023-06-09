French Open women's final predictions & tennis betting tips: Muchova can make Swiatek sweat in her title defence

Where to watch

Live on Eurosport from 2pm Saturday

Best bets

Iga Swiatek to win & over 18.5 total games

1pt 11-10 bet365

Over 8.5 games in first set

2pts 4-6 bet365

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Women's French Open final preview

Having been odds-on to retain her French Open singles crown before a ball had been served, the market confidence now looks justified as world number one Iga Swiatek is 1-8 to claim a third Roland Garros title in the space of four years.

Only Karolina Muchova stands in the way of the all-conquering Pole, but the unseeded Czech is enjoying a resurgence this season and will be hoping to land another knockout blow after dumping out world number two Aryna Sabalenka in a thrilling semi-final.

Iga Swiatek v Karolina Muchova predictions

Swiatek hasn't dropped a set on the way to the final and will have fond memories of last season’s title decider when she breezed past Coco Gauff 6-1 6-3.

Like Gauff, Muchova is appearing in her first Grand Slam final but there is little evidence to suggest the 26-year-old will wilt under the pressure.

In 2021 Muchova was seeded when making the semi-finals of the Australian Open and by the end of the campaign was knocking on the door of the world’s top 15.

So although unseeded in Paris, Muchova is far more capable than her current ranking implies and is at an age where performances should become more consistent.

It's hard to see Muchova upsetting the odds and those who took the pre-tournament advice of Racing Post Sport’s Adrian Humphries are sitting pretty having supported Swiatek at 10-11.

But those not involved shouldn’t expect a stroll for the Pole, who was pushed hard by Beatriz Haddad Maia in her semi-final, and should side with Swiatek to prevail in a contest featuring at least 19 games.

Swiatek won the opening set 6-2 against Haddad Maia but the Brazilian battled back and not only found herself a break up in the second but had a set point in a tiebreak she lost 9-7.

Given that Muchova has won the opening set in all six of her matches, against victims that include eighth seed Maria Sakkari, 2021 Roland Garros runner-up Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and world number two Sabalenka, she may be an even tougher obstacle to pass.

The current world number 43 showed great desire to come from 5-2 down in the deciding set against Sabalenka, a trait that should serve her well in a contest in which she may at times have to ride her luck.

Muchova has been starting matches on the front foot while Swiatek has taken time to hit the straps, winning the opening set in three of her five completed matches 6-4 and being broken at least once by Cristina Bucsa, Claire Liu and Gauff.

That suggests Swiatek may have to be patient and punters can profit from a tight-knit first set before the Pole sets her sights on a third French Open crown.

Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport