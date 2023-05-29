Tuesday's French Open tennis accumulator tips: Cerundolo can play his part in 7-1 acca

Where to watch three

Best accumulator bets for French Open day three

Jordan Thompson to beat Max Purcell

Francisco Cerundolo to beat Jaume Munar

Nicolas Jarry to beat Hugo Dellien

Petra Martic to beat Shelby Rogers

Lauren Davis to beat Lin Zhu

Barbora Krejcikova to beat Lesia Tsurenko

Max Purcell v Jordan Thompson

This all-Australian affair can go the way of Jordan Thompson, who got the better of Max Purcell in a hard-court Challenger event in South Korea earlier this month. That means he has now won three of their four previous meetings, which includes a convincing 6-3 6-4 success in their only clash on clay.

Francisco Cerundolo v Jaume Munar

Francisco Cerundolo is considered to be a clay-court specialist and the Argentinian’s confidence should be through the roof after finishing runner-up in Lyon on Sunday. The world number 23 defeated Cameron Norrie in the semi-final there and a quarter-final run in Rome, where he defeated Jannik Sinner prior to that suggests he should be too strong for Jaume Munar.

Nicolas Jarry v Hugo Dellien

Nicolas Jarry is another who relishes playing on this slower surface and the Chilean should make light work of Hugo Dellien. Jarry celebrated victory in Geneva over the weekend, a tournament win on clay that featured wins over Casper Ruud and Alexander Zverev. Dellien, meanwhile, has lost four of his last five starts.

Petra Martic v Shelby Rogers

Petra Martic has enjoyed a strong clay-court campaign, highlighted by a quarter-final run in Madrid which was bolstered by wins over Anna Kalinskaya and Barbora Krejcikova. Martic can build on that by winning her French Open curtain-raiser against Shelby Rogers, who has lost her last two meetings with the Croatian.

Lauren Davis v Lin Zhu

Lauren Davis impressed on her run to the semi-final in Strasbourg last week, upsetting the odds in her last-eight encounter with the talented Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. On that evidence, the in-form American should have no trouble seeing off Lin Zhu, who has lost her last four matches in straight sets.

Barbora Krejcikova v Lesia Tsurenko

Barbora Krejcikova was crowned French Open champion two years ago and the Czech star is unlikely to slip-up in this year’s opener against Lesia Tsurenko. Krejcikova is a class act, especially on clay, and the world number 13 should prove a cut above her Ukrainian opponent, who has lost her last 15 matches with top-20 opponents.

