French Open tennis accumulator tips and best bets for day nine

Where to watch French Open

Live on Eurosport from 10am Monday

Best accumulator bets for French Open day nine

Holger Rune v Francisco Cerundolo

This won’t be a straightforward task for sixth seed Holger Rune, but the Danish 20-year-old should still have too many weapons for Francisco Cerundolo. Rune has been a model of consistency during this clay-court campaign, losing only three of his 18 matches, a run that includes winning a title in Munich and runner-up efforts in Rome and Monte Carlo.

Tomas Martin Etcheverry v Yoshihito Nishioka

Tomas Martin Etcheverry has created a serious impression in what is only his second appearance in the main draw of the French Open, reaching the last 16 with straight-sets wins over Jack Draper, Alex De Minaur and Borna Coric. On his favoured slower surface, the Argentinian can take care of Yoshihito Nishioka, who has twice been involved in five-set contests but is yet to play a top-50 performer.

Bernarda Pera v Ons Jabeur

Seventh seed Ons Jabeur tends to bring her A-game to Grand Slam events and the Tunisian can seal a quarter-final berth at Roland Garros at Bernarda Pera’s expense. Jabeur dug deep to come from a set down to see off Olga Danilovic last time out and this doesn’t look any tougher than that as the American is far from a clay-court specialist.

Anna Karolina Schmiedlova v Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff showed her capabilities when finishing runner-up to world number one Iga Swiatek at last year’s French Open and the American looks in just as good a touch this time. Gauff came from a set down to eliminate highly-touted teenager Mirra Andreeva in round three and she defeated Anna Karolina Schmiedlova 6-0 6-2 on clay in Madrid last year.

Sara Sorribes Tormo v Beatriz Haddad Maia

Sara Sorribes Tormo was fortunate to get a walkover following Elena Rybakina’s withdrawal in round three but she can make the most of it by beating Beatriz Haddad Maia. Sorribes Tormo finished runner-up in a Challenger event in Madrid prior to heading to Paris, where wins over Clara Burel and Petra Martic show her to be in excellent form. The Spaniard has won her last two meetings with Haddad Maia, who has needed a deciding set in the last two rounds.

