French Open day eight predictions & tennis betting tips: Alcaraz can secure quarter-final berth

Where to watch

Live on Eurosport from 10am Sunday

Best bets

Carlos Alcaraz to beat Lorenzo Musetti & both players to win a set

1pt 5-4 bet365

Elina Svitolina to beat Daria Kasatkina

2pts 6-4 Paddy Power

Lorenzo Sonego to win 20 games or more v Karen Khachanov

1pt 10-11 bet365

French Open Day eight preview

It is the start of the second week of the French Open on Sunday and Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic are among those involved in the first batch of fourth-round matches.

In the women's competition, the fourth round begins in the bottom half with second seed Aryna Sabalenka continuing her pursuit of back-to-back Grand Slam titles when she takes on American ace Sloane Stephens.

Carlos Alcaraz v Lorenzo Musetti predictions

Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz is the top seed in the first French Open to be missed by his fellow countryman 'King of Clay' Rafael Nadal since 2004, so it would be understandable if the 20-year-old was feeling the pressure, but he has shown nerves of steel at Roland Garros.

Alcaraz has breezed through the first three rounds at the season's second Grand Slam, taking down 26th seed Denis Shapovalov 6-1 6-4 6-2 last time out to make it 23 wins from 25 matches on clay this year.

But his fourth-round opponent Musetti is also going well and is yet to drop a set at the tournament. He won the only previous meeting between these players at the Hamburg European Open in 2022 and is worth backing to pick up a set in defeat.

Elina Svitolina v Daria Kasatkina predictions

Elina Svitolina's story is quite remarkable.

The Ukrainian gave birth in October last year and rejoined the WTA Tour only in April. But she is through to the fourth round at the French Open and can keep up her winning run against Daria Kasatkina.

Svitolina warmed up for Roland Garros by winning the Internationaux de Strasbourg before taking down 26th seed Martina Trevisan in the first round in Paris

She won each of her last two matches from a set down, so her mental resolve should be good going into the fourth round and she leads the head-to-head with Kasatkina 6-0.

Karen Khachanov v Lorenzo Sonego predictions

Karen Khachanov's clash with Lorenzo Sonego looks a tough one to call but both players were pushed close in the French Open third round and it would be no surprise if this one went the distance.

Sonego came from two sets down to beat seventh seed Andrey Rublev in the third round and that was the first time he defeated a top-20 player at a Grand Slam in his entire career.

His spirits will be high and he is worth backing to win at least 20 games, having done so in two of his last three matches.

