French Open 2024 outright odds: Question marks over big guns

With the clay-court season continuing at a furious pace, the season's second Grand Slam, the French Open, will soon be upon us and the men's competition could be one of the most competitive majors in some time.

Ahead of the main draw at Roland Garros, which starts on Sunday May 26, there are question marks over many of the big guns taking part.

At 23-10, Carlos Alcaraz leads the way in the betting but he has won just one title since prevailing at Wimbledon last July and is struggling to live up to his enormous potential.

Novak Djokovic is 11-4 to win a fourth French Open title but his clay-court endeavours have also been underwhelming.

And, following his early exit to Alejandro Tabilo in the Italian Open, he has resorted to entering the ATP 250 Geneva Open to get more game time on the clay courts.

Jannik Sinner would be an obvious outright pick given the 9-2 shot has won 28 of his 30 matches on the ATP tour this season and claimed three titles, including the Australian Open.

But it remains to be seen whether or not the Italian will even feature as he races the clock to recover from a hip injury.

A combination of poor fitness and abject form, meanwhile, means 'King of Clay' Rafael Nadal is out to 12-1 to win his favourite Grand Slam.

It has been a wild men's clay-court season so far with the four semi-finalists at the recent Italian Open having been seeded 21st, 14th, 29th and third.

And as the French Open approaches, there could be ample opportunity for outsiders to impress.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.