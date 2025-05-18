Tennis: Five talking points going into the 2025 French Open

Rafael Nadal has traditionally dominated the men's event while Iga Swiatek has won the women's singles title for the last three years, so the French Open has often felt like the least competitive of the season's Grand Slams.

This year, however, that could not be further from the truth and the culmination of the clay-court season offers up some intriguing narratives.

Briton Draper out to prove how far he has come

Jack Draper is no longer an unknown on the fringes of the ATP tour but rather a genuine competitor in major tournaments and Britain's best hope of French Open glory.

That is a testament to the hard work of Draper, who is 16-1 to win at Roland Garros after an electrifying start to 2025.

The 23-year-old laid down a marker when he won his first ATP Masters 1000 event at Indian Wells in March, taking down Carlos Alcaraz en route, while he was runner-up at another Masters event in Madrid this month.

His performance in the Spanish capital showed he can also excel on clay and, while he admitted he was exhausted after his quarter-final exit at the Italian Open last week, he will be out to prove a point in Paris.

Will Swiatek slump continue in Paris?

The biggest talking point in the women's game is the surprise slump of Iga Swiatek.

The Pole was at the peak of her powers when she won the French Open for the third season running last June, swatting aside Jasmine Paolini 6-2 6-1 in the final.

But that was the last time she won a title and it has been a crushing campaign for Swiatek, who has lost eight matches on the WTA tour this year.

Even the transition to clay has not helped – she was hammered 6-1 6-1 by Coco Gauff in the Madrid Open semi-finals.

The question is, will her beloved Roland Garros help reignite her season?

Sinner looks dangerous on Grand Slam return

There has been a different look to the ATP tour this year, largely due to world number one Jannik Sinner's three-month doping ban, but the Italian is now back in action.

Sinner was sensational in 2024, winning 73 of his 79 matches and winning his first two Grand Slam titles – the Australian Open and US Open.

But he was also a semi-finalist at the French Open and this year warmed up for Roland Garros with a run to the final of the Italian Open in his first competition since returning from suspension.

It is fair to say he is not looking rusty.

Paolini targets maiden major title

In recent seasons Swiatek has gone off as an odds-on favourite for French Open glory but she is out to 2-1 with bookmakers this year and there is potential for someone else to go the distance at Roland Garros.

Aryna Sabalenka and Gauff are obvious candidates but it is also worth keeping an eye on last year's beaten finalist Paolini.

Having also reached the Wimbledon final in 2024, it is surely only a matter of time before Paolini lands a major title and she goes into this year's French Open fresh from ending a 40-year wait for a home winner in the women's singles at the Italian Open.

Djokovic hoping to turn around underwhelming season without Murray

There has to be some acceptance that Novak Djokovic is a fading force but that will not make the Serbian ace feel any better about what has been a seriously underwhelming campaign.

Djokovic confirmed his split from coach Andy Murray this month and, while the 37-year-old made the semi-finals of the Australian Open and the final of the Miami Open under Murray, it has otherwise been a season to forget.

He lost his opening matches in both Monte Carlo and Madrid and, while weirder things have happened, it would surely take a miracle for him to secure a fourth French Open title.

