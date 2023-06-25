Eastbourne International predictions, odds and tennis betting tips: Jarry and Garcia in title contention

Where to watch Eastbourne International

BBC Two & Amazon Prime from 1pm Monday

Best bet

Caroline Garcia to win WTA Eastbourne International

0.5pts each-way 14-1 Coral, Ladbrokes



Nicolas Jarry to win ATP Eastbourne International

0.5pts each-way 11-1 Coral, Ladbrokes

Eastbourne International preview

Wimbledon is nearly upon us and the grass-court swing continues this week with the return of the Eastbourne International.

Taking place at Devonshire Park, the Eastbourne International is a combined event made up of WTA 500 and ATP 250 tournaments.

The women's competition has the slightly stronger field with Elena Rybakina taking top seeding as she prepares to defend her Wimbledon title this summer.

Jessica Pegula, Ons Jabeur and Coco Gauff are also involved in Eastbourne but it is French talent Caroline Garcia who makes an appeal at a big price.

It has been a challenging campaign for Garcia but she has started to hit form on the grass courts, making the quarter-finals of the German Open singles event and winning the doubles tournament in Berlin with Luisa Stefani.

Last year Garcia also won the Bad Homburg Open on grass and she made it to the fourth round of Wimbledon, so she is adept on the faster surface and is a decent each-way play.

As for the men's tournament, all eyes will be on Taylor Fritz, who is defending champion and is targeting his third title at Eastbourne.

Last season Fritz won eight of his 11 matches on grass but at Queen's he underperformed, crashing out in the last 16 against Adrian Mannarino and losing only his second match at the Stuttgart Open.

It could again pay to opt for a bigger-priced selection and Chilean Nicolas Jarry could fit the bill.

Jarry was a quarter-finalist at the recent Halle Open, beating Corentin Moutet and Alexander Zverev on his way to that stage of the tournament, and he looked pretty handy at the French Open as well, reaching the last 16.

The 27-year-old from Santiago will be stationed in the bottom half of the Eastbourne draw, meaning he will avoid top seed Fritz, and Miomir Kecmanovic is the highest-rated player he can meet in the tournament's quarter-finals.

With that in mind, he is worth an each-way bet in the outright market.

As well as the two-pronged Eastbourne event, there is also action in the ATP Mallorca, where Stefanos Tsitsipas is out to defend his title.

Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Alexander Bublik are among the others involved in the event, which was first played in 2021.

