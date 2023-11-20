2023 Davis Cup Finals predictions, odds and tennis betting tips: Australia ready to go one better

When to bet on the Davis Cup

The quarter-finals start at 3pm Tuesday

Where to watch the Davis Cup

Serbia v Great Britain

BBC iPlayer, 3pm Thursday

BBC will continue to stream Great Britain's ties should they advance beyond the quarter-finals

Best bet

Australia to win Davis Cup

1pt each-way 5-1 general

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Davis Cup Finals predictions

Eight nations head to Malaga's Martin Carpena Arena for the knockout stages of the Davis Cup Finals and Great Britain look to have a genuine chance of winning the title for only the second time in 87 years.

Leon Smith's men came through September's group stage with wins over Australia, Switzerland and France, and their reward is a tie with Serbia and mighty Novak Djokovic in Thursday's fourth quarter-final.

While Djokovic should ease past out-of-form British number one Cameron Norrie, the withdrawals of Dan Evans and Andy Murray have opened the door for Jack Draper to play as number two, which is a significant boost because the promising Sutton man is back fit and firing after a spell on the sidelines.

His presence, and that of a crack doubles pairing featuring Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury, gives GB a chance of beating Serbia but, even if they manage to see off the tournament favourites, a possible semi-final clash with a strong Italian team will test their resolve.

Three of the top four in the betting - Serbia, Italy and Great Britain - are housed in the bottom half of the draw and it could be that the shortest priced top-half team, Australia, represent better each-way value at 5-1 in their bid to go one better than when beaten by Canada in the 2022 final.

World number 12 Alex de Minaur and the much-improved Max Purcell are solid singles options, with additional support from Jordan Thompson and Thanasi Kokkinakis, while Purcell is likely to team up with star doubles performer Matthew Ebden in any deciding doubles rubbers.

Australia kick off their campaign with a quarter-final against the Czech Republic on Wednesday before meeting the winner of Tuesday's first quarter-final tie between Finland and defending champions Canada, who are much weaker than 12 months ago with Denis Shapovalov's injury depriving them of a second high-class singles option.

