Tennis tips

Cori Gauff v Karolina Muchova US Open semi-final predictions & tennis betting tips: Home favourite to triumph in three-set thriller

Free tennis tips, best bets and analysis for the US Open women's semi-final between Cori Gauff v Karolina Muchova at Flushing Meadows on Thursday

American ace Cori Gauff is in the form of her life and can secure her place in the US Open final
American ace Cori Gauff is in the form of her life and can secure her place in the US Open finalCredit: Emilee Chinn

Where to watch

Live on Sky Sports Arena & Action from 5pm Thursday

Best bet

Cori Gauff to win 2-1 v Karolina Muchova
1pt 16-5 Coral, Hills & Ladbrokes

Cori Gauff v Karolina Muchova US Open semi-final preview 

Cori Gauff brushed aside Karolina Muchova 6-3 6-4 to claim her third title of the season in Cincinnati last month and bookmakers are expecting the American to frank the form and seal a place in her maiden US Open final.

There is little doubt that Gauff is the form of her life and she stretched her winning run to ten when bulldozing her way past quarter-final opponent Jelena Ostapenko inside just 69 minutes.

However, the schedule had been harsh on Ostapenko, who had less recovery time than Gauff following her fourth-round upset of world number one Iga Swiatek.

It is, therefore, easy to see why the Latvian was unable to match the levels she produced against the Polish phenomenon and Gauff’s 6-0 6-2 triumph may be worth taking with a pinch of salt.

Muchova was also pretty devastating in booking her semi-final ticket, outclassing Elena Rybakina’s conqueror Sorana Cirstea 6-0 6-3.

It means Muchova, reinvigorated this season after a lean spell with injuries, has dropped only one set across the tournament and has lost only three of her 16 matches during this hard-court campaign.

The Czech talent had finished runner-up to Swiatek at the French Open in June, just as Gauff had a year earlier, and full of belief she is going to be difficult to budge.

However, armed with strong backing from the vocal New York crowd, teenage talent Gauff still holds the aces and should find her way to prevail.

The athletic American has needed three sets before seeing off Laura Siegemund, Elise Mertens and Caroline Wozniacki in New York and another battle could be in store against Muchova.

Aaron AshleyRacing Post Sport
Published on 6 September 2023Last updated 15:27, 6 September 2023
