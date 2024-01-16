Australian Open day five predictions, odds & tennis betting tips: claim £30 in Sky Bet free bets

Where can I watch the Australian Open in the UK?

Eurosport, from midnight. All matches are also streamed live on Discovery+.

It’s worth noting that Sky Bet are offering £30 in free bets when you bet on the 2024 Australian Open.

Best bets for day five of the 2024 Australian Open

Arthur Fils to beat Tallon Griekspoor

2pts 8-13 general

Grigor Dimitrov to win 3-0 v Thanasi Kokkinakis

1pt 11-8 bet365

Daria Kasatkina to win 2-0 v Sloane Stephens

1pt 13-8 bet365

Jelena Ostapenko to win 2-0 v Ajla Tomljanovic

1pt 8-11 bet365

New Sky Bet customers can also click here to get £30 in tennis free bets

Australian Open day five predictions

Arthur Fils v Tallon Griekspoor

One of the rising stars on the ATP tour, Arthur Fils can go further than he has ever gone before at a Grand Slam with victory over Tallon Griekspoor in the second round of the Australian Open.

The 19-year-old Frenchman reached the title match of the Next Gen ATP Finals back in December and has carried that form into 2024 with a quarter-final appearance at the Hong Kong Open and a run to the last four of the ASB Classic.

In his first match in Melbourne, he fell a set down against Czech ace Jiri Vesely but fought back to win 4-6 7-5 6-2 6-3 to reach the second round.

Fils has never made the third round of a Grand Slam but looks a solid bet to knock out 28th seed Griekspoor, who was pushed to five sets by unseeded Roman Safiullin in his opener.

Grigor Dimitrov v Thanasi Kokkinakis

Veteran Grigor Dimitrov is one to keep an eye on in Melbourne this month and he can book his place in the third round of the Australian Open at the expense of home hopeful Thanasi Kokkinakis.

Dimitrov, the tournament's 13th seed, warmed up for the season's first Grand Slam by ending his six-year title drought at the Brisbane International earlier this month, having taken down top seed Holger Rune in the final.

And while he had a wobble to begin with against Marton Fucsovics in the first round, he battled back from a set down to win 4-6 6-3 7-6 6-2 and looks set for another triumph.

Sloane Stephens v Daria Kasatkina

Sloane Stephens is no stranger to impressing on the hard courts, having won her only Grand Slam title at the US Open in 2017, but she has had less success at the Australian Open.

Stephens crashed out in the first round in Melbourne in for four years in a row from 2020 to 2023 but avoided falling at the first hurdle this time with a 6-3 6-1 defeat of Olivia Gadecki.

Second-round opponent Daria Kasatkina, however, will represent a serious step up in quality and the American looks worth opposing.

Kasatkina took down Peyton Stearns in her opener, having slipped to defeat in the second set, but she was a quarter-finalist in Brisbane and runner-up at the Adelaide International this month and can win in straight sets.

Jelena Ostapenko v Ajla Tomljanovic

Jelena Ostapenko's one Grand Slam triumph came at the French Open in 2017 but she has been steadily improving on hard courts, making the quarter-finals at the Australian Open and the US Open last year.

In preparation for this year's Melbourne major, she featured in two tournaments, winning the Adelaide International after wins against Caroline Garcia, Ekaterina Alexandrova and Kasatkina.

The 11th seed was ruthless in her opener against home talent Kimberly Birrell, winning 7-6 6-1, and she can beat another Australian, Ajla Tomljanovic, in straight sets.

Tomljanovic has made the second round four times in the last ten years but has never progressed further and could again be dispatched at this stage.

Get £30 in Sky Bet free bets when you bet on the 2024 Australian Open

We’ve already mentioned that Sky Bet are offering £30 in tennis free bets .

You can follow these simple steps to grab £30 in free bets to place on our Australian Open tips – it's fast, secure and straightforward.

Head over to Sky Bet through this link and click the 'Get Bonus' button Create your username and password Place a minimum deposit of £5 and then place a bet at odds of 2.0 (Evs) or greater with a minimum stake of 5p Your free bets will be credited as three £10 free bet tokens

Sky Bet tennis betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new tennis betting sign-up offer before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the tennis free bets offer and what's expected of you as a new customer.

New customers only

Applies to first single & each-way bet only

5p minimum stake

Odds of 2.0 (Evs) or greater

3 x £10 bet tokens

Free bet stakes not included in returns

Free bets exclude virtuals

Free bets are non-withdrawable

Free bets expire after 30 days

Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply

18+. Begambleaware.org

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.