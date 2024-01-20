Australian Open day nine predictions, odds & tennis betting tips: claim £30 in Sky Bet free bets

Where can I watch the Australian Open in the UK?

Eurosport, from midnight. All matches are also streamed live on Discovery+.

Best bets for the 2024 men's Australian Open

C Alcaraz to win & both players to win a set

1pt 9-5 Betfair, Paddy Power

H Hurkacz to win & both players to win a set

2pts 6-5 general

L Noskova

1pt 5-4 Coral, Ladbrokes

J Paolini

1pt 5-4 Coral, Ladbrokes



Australian Open match predictions

Miomir Kecmanovic v Carlos Alcaraz predictions

The Australian Open fourth round continues at Melbourne Park on Monday when Great Britain's Cameron Norrie will take on Alexander Zverev for a place in the quarter-finals.

Zverev, who leads Norrie 4-0 in head-to-head meetings, should have the Brit's measure and there are better bets to be had in the men's bottom half starting with Carlos Alcaraz's match against Miomir Kecmanovic.

Second seed Alcaraz wasn't required to be at his best in a third-round win over an injury-hit Juncheng Shang but he could be forced to dig deep by Kecmanovic, who won a set in his only previous clash with the Spaniard at the 2022 Miami Open.

Kecmanovic reached this stage thanks to a gutsy 6-4 3-6 2-6 7-6 6-0 win over last season's semi-finalist Tommy Paul and he can earn a set in defeat against Alcaraz, who needed four sets to get past Lorenzo Sonego in the second round.

Arthur Cazaux v Hubert Hurkacz predictions

Arthur Cazaux has wowed the Melbourne crowds with wins over Laslo Djere, Holger Rune and Tallon Griekspoor but the French wildcard is likely to see his adventure end thanks to Hubert Hurkacz.

Poland's Hurkacz hasn't looked at his very best in the tournament but he turned it on to beat Ugo Humbert in round three and his greater experience should allow him to get the better of Cazaux.

However, the ninth seed has dropped a set in his last two matches so Cazaux could at least make his presence felt.

Linda Noskova v Elina Svitolina predictions

Linda Noskova blew the top half of the women's draw wide open with her third-round win over Iga Swiatek and the 19-year-old Czech has every chance of doubling up against Elina Svitolina.

While few expected her to trouble Swiatek, Noskova has now won eight of her last nine matches - her only loss came against Elena Rybakina in the Brisbane semi-finals - and the nerveless manner of her win over the world number one suggests there is more to come.

Svitolina's big-match experience should help her in this contest but the Ukrainian has had a fairly easy passage to the fourth round and could find Noskova a much tougher proposition.

Jasmine Paolini v Anna Kalinskaya predictions

Jasmine Paolini has drifted to a backable price for her meeting with Anna Kalinskaya and the in-form Italian should do the business and advance to her first Grand Slam quarter-final.

Paolini is set for a top-25 debut following her Melbourne Park exploits, and while Kalinskaya impressed in her win over Sloane Stephens, the Italian triumphed 6-3 6-2 in the only previous meeting between these two in Portoroz in 2021.

