Australian Open day six predictions, odds & tennis betting tips: claim £30 in Sky Bet free bets

Where can I watch the Australian Open in the UK?

Eurosport, from midnight. All matches are also streamed live on Discovery+.

Best bets for day six of the Australian Open

Ben Shelton -1.5 sets on handicap v Adrian Mannarino

2pts 7-10 Coral, Ladbrokes

Beatriz Haddad Maia to win 2-0 v Maria Timofeeva

1pt 4-5 bet365

Coco Gauff to win & under 18.5 games v Alycia Parks

1pt 4-5 bet365





Australian Open day six predictions

The stars are out in force on day six of the Australian Open as defending champions Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka bid to showcase their title credentials.

Djokovic, chasing a record-extending 11th men's title in Melbourne, has been made to sweat in his opening two clashes with teenage qualifier Dino Prizmic and hometown hero Alexei Popyrin, requiring four sets in each before stamping his authority.

But the 24-time Grand Slam champion tends to grow into a competition and he will be expected to make light work of Andy Murray’s conqueror Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

Sabalenka has endured less stress, dropping only six games in easing past Ella Seidel and Brenda Fruhvirtova, and another routine triumph looks likely for the big-hitting Belarusian against her third-round opponent Lesia Tsurenko.

Adrian Mannarino v Ben Shelton

Ben Shelton is starting to put pressure on Taylor Fritz to become the American number one and the 21-year-old can showcase his talents with a commanding third-round victory over Adrian Mannarino.

Shelton made the quarter-final of the Australian Open in his first attempt last season, crashing out to compatriot Tommy Paul in four sets, and he went one better with a semi-final run at his home Slam, the US Open.

Those performances must mark Shelton as one of the hottest prospects on the ATP Tour and the world number 16 will be delighted with how his campaign has started.

The Atlanta ace warmed up for the Australian Open with a semi-final appearance in Auckland and his two Melbourne Park assignments have seen him ease past Roberto Bautista-Agut in straight sets and topple home hope Christopher O’Connell in four.

Mannarino is enjoying a bit of a resurgence at 35 years of age but the Frenchman has already been on court for over seven hours, having come through five-set thrillers with Stan Wawrinka and Jaume Munar.

However, despite his advancing years, he has gone past the third round of the Australian Open only once in 14 attempts in his career and those victories must have left a mark.

Shelton, so strong on serve having already served 31 aces and been broken only three times, can prove at least two sets too good.

Maria Timofeeva v Beatriz Haddad Maia

Beatriz Haddad Maia took only one hour and 22 minutes to see off Alina Korneeva in round two, winning 6-1 6-2, and the tenth seed can make light work of another Russian youngster in Maria Timofeeva.

The Brazilian needed a deciding set to overcome opening opponent Linda Fruhvirtova but that rival had made the fourth round of the Australian Open last season, so that could be a decent bit of form.

The performance against Korneeva was even more convincing and, having been broken only twice so far at Melbourne Park, she is expected to put her experience to good use against Timofeeva.

The 20-year-old upset Caroline Wozniacki in the last round but the Dane was featuring in only her second Grand Slam since the 2020 Australian Open.

Even so, Wozniacki had led that contest 6-1 2-0 before wilting, something which wouldn’t be expected from the wiley Haddad Maia.

Alycia Parks v Coco Gauff

Having claimed her maiden Grand Slam title at the US Open in September, there is a danger to all that 19-year-old Coco Gauff could take the WTA Tour by storm.

The American’s preparations for the Australian Open culminated in a title triumph in Auckland and she has recorded two straight-set victories over Anna Karolina Schmiedlova and Caroline Dolehide at Melbourne Park.

That means Gauff has won all seven of her starts this year, dropping only one set in the process, and another routine success should be on the cards against Alycia Parks, who is featuring in the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time in her career.

Parks upset a below-par Leylah Fernandez in round two but this represents a huge hike in class, with the powerful and athletic Gauff fancied to run riot against her lesser-ranked compatriot.

