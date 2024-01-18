Australian Open day seven predictions, odds & tennis betting tips: claim £30 in Sky Bet free bets
Best match bets, predictions and analysis for day seven of the 2024 Australian Open men's tournament at Melbourne Park plus get £30 in free bets with Sky Bet
Where can I watch the Australian Open in the UK?
Eurosport, from midnight. All matches are also streamed live on Discovery+.
Best bets for the 2024 men's Australian Open
C Ruud to win & both players to win at least a set
2pts 13-10 Betfair, Paddy Power
U Humbert
1pt 13-10 Betfair, Paddy Power
Three total sets in J Ostapenko v V Azarenka
1pt 6-5 Betfair, Paddy Power
C Burel to win 2-0 v O Dodin
2pts Evs bet365
Australian Open match predictions
Cameron Norrie v Casper Ruud predictions
Cameron Norrie is the last Briton standing in the Australian Open after Jack Draper, Katie Boulter and Emma Raducanu crashed out on Thursday but he could fall at the third-round stage in what should be a gruelling Saturday contest with Casper Ruud.
These two have met on three previous occasions, all on hard courts, with Ruud prevailing on each occasion. The Norwegian hasn't been at his best since reaching number two in the world after the 2022 US Open but he is still ranked 11th on the ATP Tour and has a slight class edge over the Brit.
Both men have a habit of becoming embroiled in long battles and both went to five sets in the second round but Ruud is a three-time Grand Slam runner-up and should take confidence from the head-to-head record. He is the best bet in a match where both players can claim a set.
Ugo Humbert v Hubert Hurkacz predictions
Ugo Humbert has climbed to a career-high 20th in the ATP Tour rankings and the improving Frenchman can equal his best Grand Slam result by reaching the fourth round at the expense of Hubert Hurkacz.
Hurkacz has won both previous meetings but there was nothing between them in their clash in Basel in October as the Pole triumphed in a third-set tiebreak.
Humbert has won eight of his nine matches since that defeat and can gain revenge against Hurkacz, who was pushed all the way by qualifier Jakub Mensik in round two.
Jelena Ostapenko v Victoria Azarenka predictions
Bookmakers are struggling to split 2017 French Open heroine Jelena Ostapenko and double Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka, which suggests that their third-round contest should be settled in three sets.
Two previous hard-court meetings between the pair went to a deciding set, the most recent of which coming in Brisbane two weeks ago, and both needed to go to three to reach this stage as Ostapenko beat Ajla Tomljanovic and Azarenka saw off Clara Tauson.
Oceane Dodin v Clara Burel predictions
This all-French contest should go the way of Clara Burel, who can advance to the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time by easing to a 2-0 victory over Oceane Dodin.
Burel went into the Australian Open having won 13 of her last 16 matches with her only losses coming against three players ranked in the world's top 30. She dismissed fifth seed Jessica Pegula 6-4 6-2 in round two and is unlikely to show her compatriot any mercy.
Published on 18 January 2024inAustralian Open
Last updated 16:54, 18 January 2024
