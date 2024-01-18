Australian Open day seven predictions, odds & tennis betting tips: claim £30 in Sky Bet free bets

Where can I watch the Australian Open in the UK?

Eurosport, from midnight. All matches are also streamed live on Discovery+.

Best bets for the 2024 men's Australian Open

C Ruud to win & both players to win at least a set

2pts 13-10 Betfair, Paddy Power

U Humbert

1pt 13-10 Betfair, Paddy Power

Three total sets in J Ostapenko v V Azarenka

1pt 6-5 Betfair, Paddy Power

C Burel to win 2-0 v O Dodin

2pts Evs bet365

Australian Open match predictions

Cameron Norrie v Casper Ruud predictions

Cameron Norrie is the last Briton standing in the Australian Open after Jack Draper, Katie Boulter and Emma Raducanu crashed out on Thursday but he could fall at the third-round stage in what should be a gruelling Saturday contest with Casper Ruud.

These two have met on three previous occasions, all on hard courts, with Ruud prevailing on each occasion. The Norwegian hasn't been at his best since reaching number two in the world after the 2022 US Open but he is still ranked 11th on the ATP Tour and has a slight class edge over the Brit.

Both men have a habit of becoming embroiled in long battles and both went to five sets in the second round but Ruud is a three-time Grand Slam runner-up and should take confidence from the head-to-head record. He is the best bet in a match where both players can claim a set.

Ugo Humbert v Hubert Hurkacz predictions

Ugo Humbert has climbed to a career-high 20th in the ATP Tour rankings and the improving Frenchman can equal his best Grand Slam result by reaching the fourth round at the expense of Hubert Hurkacz.

Hurkacz has won both previous meetings but there was nothing between them in their clash in Basel in October as the Pole triumphed in a third-set tiebreak.

Humbert has won eight of his nine matches since that defeat and can gain revenge against Hurkacz, who was pushed all the way by qualifier Jakub Mensik in round two.

Jelena Ostapenko v Victoria Azarenka predictions

Bookmakers are struggling to split 2017 French Open heroine Jelena Ostapenko and double Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka, which suggests that their third-round contest should be settled in three sets.

Two previous hard-court meetings between the pair went to a deciding set, the most recent of which coming in Brisbane two weeks ago, and both needed to go to three to reach this stage as Ostapenko beat Ajla Tomljanovic and Azarenka saw off Clara Tauson.

Oceane Dodin v Clara Burel predictions

This all-French contest should go the way of Clara Burel, who can advance to the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time by easing to a 2-0 victory over Oceane Dodin.

Burel went into the Australian Open having won 13 of her last 16 matches with her only losses coming against three players ranked in the world's top 30. She dismissed fifth seed Jessica Pegula 6-4 6-2 in round two and is unlikely to show her compatriot any mercy.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.