ATP & WTA Indian Wells Masters predictions and tennis betting tips: Tsitsipas can capitalise in depleted field

Best bets

Stefanos Tsitsipas to win ATP Indian Wells

1pt 15-2 Betfair, Paddy Power

Jessica Pegula to win WTA Indian Wells

1pt 11-1 bet365

Paula Badosa to win WTA Indian Wells

0.5pt 80-1 bet365

Tournament previews

The absence of Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, who have won the Indian Wells title eight times between them, makes this an excellent opportunity for one of the young pretenders to showcase their talents.

After three straight hard-court title successes in Rotterdam, Qatar and Dubai, many may feel Daniil Medvedev is best placed to capitalise on their absences.

But the conditions in the desert tend to play slower and Medvedev has never gone beyond the fourth round in five previous trips to the California tournament, while a rejuvenated Alexander Zverev may be his last-16 opponent.

With injury fears lingering over top seed Carlos Alcaraz, who withdrew from last week’s event in Acapulco with a hamstring strain, it could be best to look elsewhere.

Stefanos Tsitsipas, who should be revitalised from his three-week break since suffering an early exit in Rotterdam, could be the answer.

Tsitsipas was runner-up to Djokovic on his first start of the year at the Australian Open and the conditions are of no concern to the Greek second seed as he is a former quarter-finalist in Indian Wells and a slower playing surface augments the threat of his deadly backhand.

The Athens native should profit from a good early draw with American pair Maxime Cressy and Frances Tiafoe his toughest tests before a potential quarter-final showdown with Andrey Rublev or 2021 champion Cameron Norrie.

Iga Swiatek has been well backed in her bid to retain the Indian Wells crown - early quotes of 5-2 quickly turned into 6-4 - and while the prolific Pole may be tough to contain, the value has gone.

Swiatek has managed to swerve most of the in-form players on the WTA Tour until the final. And although the bottom half of the draw looks crammed with quality, a bet on American ace Jessica Pegula appeals.

The 29-year-old is one of the most consistent players in the women’s game. In her three tournament appearances this year she has made the quarter-finals of the Australian Open, finished runner-up in Qatar and reached the semi-finals in Dubai.

World number three Pegula should revel in these conditions. She has a generous early route with no serious test until the fourth round, which may ensure she has more left in the locker if facing Barbora Krejcikova or Aryna Sabalenka in the semi-finals.

At 80-1, a flyer should also be taken on Paula Badosa. The Spaniard is lacking confidence but a return to Indian Wells, where she was crowned champion in 2021 and made the semi-finals last year, could spark a revival.

