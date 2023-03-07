ATP & WTA Indian Wells Masters predictions and tennis betting tips: Tsitsipas can capitalise in depleted field
Free tennis tips, best outright bets and analysis for this week's ATP and WTA Indian Wells Masters
Where to watch
Live on Amazon Prime from 4pm Wednesday
Best bets
Stefanos Tsitsipas to win ATP Indian Wells
1pt 15-2 Betfair, Paddy Power
Jessica Pegula to win WTA Indian Wells
1pt 11-1 bet365
Paula Badosa to win WTA Indian Wells
0.5pt 80-1 bet365
Betting offers
- Paddy Power are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up here
- Sky Bet are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click here for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets
- Betfair have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account here
- To get free bets from Ladbrokes today, simply sign up to a new account here
- Don't have a Coral account? They have an offer for new customers here
- New William Hill customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking here
Tournament previews
The absence of Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, who have won the Indian Wells title eight times between them, makes this an excellent opportunity for one of the young pretenders to showcase their talents.
After three straight hard-court title successes in Rotterdam, Qatar and Dubai, many may feel Daniil Medvedev is best placed to capitalise on their absences.
But the conditions in the desert tend to play slower and Medvedev has never gone beyond the fourth round in five previous trips to the California tournament, while a rejuvenated Alexander Zverev may be his last-16 opponent.
With injury fears lingering over top seed Carlos Alcaraz, who withdrew from last week’s event in Acapulco with a hamstring strain, it could be best to look elsewhere.
Stefanos Tsitsipas, who should be revitalised from his three-week break since suffering an early exit in Rotterdam, could be the answer.
Tsitsipas was runner-up to Djokovic on his first start of the year at the Australian Open and the conditions are of no concern to the Greek second seed as he is a former quarter-finalist in Indian Wells and a slower playing surface augments the threat of his deadly backhand.
The Athens native should profit from a good early draw with American pair Maxime Cressy and Frances Tiafoe his toughest tests before a potential quarter-final showdown with Andrey Rublev or 2021 champion Cameron Norrie.
Iga Swiatek has been well backed in her bid to retain the Indian Wells crown - early quotes of 5-2 quickly turned into 6-4 - and while the prolific Pole may be tough to contain, the value has gone.
Swiatek has managed to swerve most of the in-form players on the WTA Tour until the final. And although the bottom half of the draw looks crammed with quality, a bet on American ace Jessica Pegula appeals.
The 29-year-old is one of the most consistent players in the women’s game. In her three tournament appearances this year she has made the quarter-finals of the Australian Open, finished runner-up in Qatar and reached the semi-finals in Dubai.
World number three Pegula should revel in these conditions. She has a generous early route with no serious test until the fourth round, which may ensure she has more left in the locker if facing Barbora Krejcikova or Aryna Sabalenka in the semi-finals.
At 80-1, a flyer should also be taken on Paula Badosa. The Spaniard is lacking confidence but a return to Indian Wells, where she was crowned champion in 2021 and made the semi-finals last year, could spark a revival.
Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips
Today's top sports betting stories
Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport