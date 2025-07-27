ATP Toronto Masters predictions, odds and betting tips: De Minaur could take advantage in weakened draw

Where to watch ATP Toronto Masters this week

The ATP Canada Open will be shown live on Sky Sports Tennis & Sky Sports+ from 4pm on Sunday.

Best bets for the ATP Toronto Masters

Alex de Minaur

1pt 9-1 Coral, Ladbrokes

Denis Shapovalov

0.5pt each-way 33-1 Coral, Ladbrokes

ATP Toronto Masters predictions

The decision to expand the ATP Toronto Masters from one week to 12 days appears to have backfired, with several top names withdrawing from the men’s tournament, which begins on Sunday at Sobeys Stadium.

Four of the world’s top six — Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, and Jack Draper — have opted out of Toronto. British star Draper is also skipping Cincinnati as he recovers from an arm injury, with the US Open just a month away.

In their absence, world number three Alexander Zverev and fourth-ranked Taylor Fritz are the top seeds. However, Zverev hasn’t played since a first-round exit at Wimbledon, while Fritz has never progressed beyond the third round at this event.

That leaves the door open for others including Alex de Minaur, who was set to face Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the Washington Open final on Sunday evening.

The Australian is among the fittest players on the ATP Tour — well-equipped to handle a busy schedule — and the extended 12-day format gives him plenty of time to recover.

De Minaur has been remarkably consistent, reaching at least the fourth round in all five Masters 1000 tournaments this year. His best showing at this level came in Toronto in 2023, where only Jannik Sinner proved too strong in the final.

Home hope Denis Shapovalov's form is good enough to compete for the title in Toronto Credit: Getty Images

Alexei Popyrin was a surprise winner when this event took place in Montreal 12 months ago, and another outsider could emerge this time — potentially Canadian hope Denis Shapovalov.

Drawn on the opposite side to De Minaur, Shapovalov dominated in Los Cabos earlier this month, conceding just 18 games across victories over Govind Nanda, Tristan Schoolkate, Adam Walton, and Aleksandr Kovacevic.

Something seems to have clicked for the Canadian, and while the competition here is much tougher, it would be no surprise if he makes a run at the title.

