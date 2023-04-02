ATP Marrakech and WTA Charleston predictions, odds and tennis betting tips: Gaston's clay credentials should serve him well
Free tennis tips, best first-round bets and analysis for this week's ATP and WTA events.
When to bet by
1.30pm Monday
Best bet
Hugo Gaston to beat Jan-Lennard Struff in ATP Marrakech
1pt 6-4 bet365
Shelby Rogers to beat Danielle Collins in WTA Charleston
1pt 13-10 bet365
ATP Marrakech and WTA Charleston first-round previews
Following on from last week’s Miami Open, the tennis tour switches from the hard-court events to ones on the clay and there are some competitive ATP tournaments scheduled in Houston, Marrakech and Estoril, as well as a cut-throat WTA event in Charleston.
In Morocco, improving Frenchman Hugo Gaston looks overpriced for his opening encounter with Jan-Lennard Struff.
While Struff was strutting his stuff in Miami, Gaston was in Chile competing in a clay event on the Challenger Tour, and went on to make the final having won four matches.
Since the Australian Open in January, Gaston has been competing in clay tournaments in preparation for his home Grand Slam at Roland Garros and being more accustomed to the slower surface ought to serve him well.
The other bet worth having comes from Charleston, where Shelby Rogers can get the better of fellow American Danielle Collins.
Rogers has had a fairly solid start to the season, having made the quarter-final in Abu Dhabi in February, and she has won her last two meetings with compatriot Collins, who has had a stop-start campaign.
Those victories over Collins include a routine 6-4 6-3 triumph in last year’s French Open which, like this event, is played on the slower surface.
