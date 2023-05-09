ATP Italian Open predictions, odds and tennis betting tips: Holger Rune to rule in Rome

Where to watch the Italian Open

ATP Italian Open predictions

Red-hot Carlos Alcaraz goes into the ATP Italian Open as the man to beat but the rising star of men's tennis is one of several fancied runners who have questions to answer in an intriguing Roman event.

For all his achievements in his short career, Alcaraz makes his debut in the Eternal City this week and the slow courts of the Foro Italico could catch him cold after a successful week winning on much quicker surfaces in Madrid.

Six-time Rome champion Novak Djokovic is the obvious alternative but the Serb has been dealing with an elbow problem and will just want to make sure he's spot on for the French Open.

And while third-favourite Jannik Sinner deserves respect in front of a home crowd, he too has not been seen since withdrawing from the Barcelona Open at the quarter-final stage citing an illness which also kept him out of Madrid.

Instead, an each-way wager on Holger Rune appeals with the young Dane both in solid form and well equipped to cope with slow conditions, as he showed when reaching the last eight of the French Open last season.

With more experience under his belt, Rune has played well on European clay this spring, reaching the Monte Carlo final and winning in Munich before a lesser effort in Madrid which will have at least afforded him a break.

His draw is far from insurmountable - the Dane will potentially meet Andy Murray or Miomir Kecmanovic in the third round while out-of-form Felix Auger-Aliassime is his most likely fourth-round opponent, before a potential quarter-final clash with Djokovic.

He's beaten the Serb once already, at the Paris Masters in November, and he could well do so again on the way to taking this title.

