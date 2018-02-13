Take Ritthammer to knock out compatriots
German Al Mouj course-winner could be inspired
Sky Sports Golf, 6.30am Thursday
Bernd Ritthammer lost his European Tour card last season but a return to a happy hunting ground could revive his fortunes in the Oman Open this week.
Ritthammer won the 2016 Grand Final at Al Mouj with a record-breaking 21-under-par total and similar conditions are expected at the same track for the Oman Open. The 30-year-old German, three times a champion on the Challenge Tour, is worth an interest at 11-4 to end the week as his leading countryman.
Maximilian Kieffer, Marcel Siem, Sebastian Heisele and Marcel Schneider provide weak opposition for Ritthammer in this five-runner market.
Recommendation
B Ritthammer top German
1pt 11-4 Betfred, BoyleSports
