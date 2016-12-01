Table-topping Hibernian can extend their lead

Scottish Championship

BT Sport 2, 7.45pm Friday

Hibernian can assert their authority in the big top-of-the-

table Ladbrokes Championship clash tonight at Tannadice against title rivals Dundee United.

Neil Lennon’s side are the best team in the league as they should be with a budget and a squad bigger than anyone else.

Key stat

United have kept a clean sheet in four of their last five games

They are up against a United side who have improved hugely since a disappointing start and had won seven in a row in all competitions until Morton held them in their last game.

But Hibs can choose from an in-form strikeforce including Martin Boyle, Grant Holt and Brian Graham, with top goalscorer Jason Cummings reduced to a bit-part player these days and their firepower could be enough to shoot down United.

Recommendation

Hibernian

1pt 8-5 Betfair

Team news

Dundee United are missing full-back Paul Dixon.

Hibernian are without midfielder John McGinn who has had an ankle operation. Fraser Fyvie is a doubt.