Swansea remain 25-1 for FA Cup after shaking off Owls

Swansea made it six wins on the spin at home in all competitions with their replay success over Sheffield Wednesday

Swansea remain 25-1 shots for the FA Cup after booking their berth in the quarter-finals on Tuesday night with a 2-0 fifth-round replay success over Sheffield Wednesday at the Liberty Stadium.

Jordan Ayew and Nathan Dyer got the goals for the Swans, who await the winner of the Tottenham-Rochdale tie in the last eight and should now be buzzing for their crunch Premier League survival battle at home to West Ham on Saturday after making it six wins on the spin in front of their own fans in all competitions.



Rangers are 25-1 to win the Ladbrokes Premiership after cutting the gap with Old Firm rivals Celtic down to six points with their 4-1 victory at St Johnstone. The Gers have won six straight games in the league and have triumphed in nine of their last 11 in all competitions.



All three of Wednesday's Ladbrokes Premiership games have been postponed because of the weather.

Calls for Arsene Wenger to quit Arsenal have grown louder since the Londoners' 3-0 loss to Manchester City in the League Cup final and the Frenchman is odds-on to end his stint as Gunners' boss before the start of next season.



Hills offer 8-13 that Wenger departs before the beginning of the 2018-19 and 6-5 that he doesn't but it is far from clear as to who would replace the Frenchman.

Carlo Ancelotti is the 4-1 favourite in Hills's next Arsenal manager market, while Diego Simeone and Thomas Tuchel share second favouritism at 6-1.

However, Wenger looks pretty safe until the end of the current campaign with Hills making him a 16-1 shot to be the next Premier League manager to go.

Alan Pardew is the 2-7 favourite, with Antonio Conte and Mauricio Pellegrino 7-2 and 6-1 respectively.

Uefa have confirmed that VAR will not be used in next season's Champions League but there is an expectation that the technology will be deployed at Russia 2018.

Betway offer 2-9 that VAR is used at this summer's World Cup and 3-1 that it isn't.

Today's top sports betting stories

