Racing Post Home
Menu
Next Race Newspaper
Free Bets
My Account
Tracker
Search
Premier League Swansea v West Ham

Swansea look decent value for crucial victory

West Ham have lost their last three on the road

Swansea made it six wins on the spin at home in all competitions with their replay success over Sheffield Wednesday
Swansea made it six wins on the spin at home in all competitions with their replay success over Sheffield Wednesday
Getty Images
1 of 1
By Dan Childs

Premier League
3pm Saturday

Swansea dropped into the bottom three with a 4-1 loss at Brighton last Saturday but they can climb back out by beating West Ham.

The Swans had gone ten games unbeaten before that defeat and they were back on the winning trail on Tuesday, beating Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 in an FA Cup fifth-round replay.

They are going the right way under Carlos Carvalhal and look decent value against the Hammers, who have lost their last three on the road.

Recommendation
Swansea
1pt 8-5 general

Premier League standings

Bet on this game at Soccerbase.com

Team news
Swansea
No fresh injuries have been reported since Swansea defeated Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday.

West Ham
Arthur Masuaku serves the fifth match of a six-game ban and Pedro Obiang, Andy Carroll and Edimilson Fernandes are out long-term.

Key stat
Swansea have won their last six home fixtures.

Premier League previews

Liverpool v Newcastle

Tottenham v Huddersfield

Leicester v Bournemouth

Swansea v West Ham

Watford v West Brom

Southampton v Stoke

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

Like us on Facebook RacingPostSport

Swansea have won their last six home fixtures

Related stories

Spurs could still be concussed from Juve's knockout blow Brighton could benefit from unrest at Everton West Ham slide could continue against Burnley Huddersfield and Swansea may be happy to share the points Southampton worth backing on their travels West Brom can boost survival hopes with a win
Bookmaker
Price
E.W. Terms
bet365
Ladbrokes
Betway
William Hill
Coral
Paddy Power
Sporting
BetVictor
Sky bet
Boylesport
RaceBets