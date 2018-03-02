Swansea look decent value for crucial victory

Swansea made it six wins on the spin at home in all competitions with their replay success over Sheffield Wednesday

Premier League

3pm Saturday

Swansea dropped into the bottom three with a 4-1 loss at Brighton last Saturday but they can climb back out by beating West Ham.

The Swans had gone ten games unbeaten before that defeat and they were back on the winning trail on Tuesday, beating Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 in an FA Cup fifth-round replay.

They are going the right way under Carlos Carvalhal and look decent value against the Hammers, who have lost their last three on the road.

Recommendation

Swansea

1pt 8-5 general

Premier League standings

Team news

Swansea

No fresh injuries have been reported since Swansea defeated Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday.

West Ham

Arthur Masuaku serves the fifth match of a six-game ban and Pedro Obiang, Andy Carroll and Edimilson Fernandes are out long-term.

Key stat

Swansea have won their last six home fixtures.

