Swansea look decent value for crucial victory
West Ham have lost their last three on the road
Premier League
3pm Saturday
Swansea dropped into the bottom three with a 4-1 loss at Brighton last Saturday but they can climb back out by beating West Ham.
The Swans had gone ten games unbeaten before that defeat and they were back on the winning trail on Tuesday, beating Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 in an FA Cup fifth-round replay.
They are going the right way under Carlos Carvalhal and look decent value against the Hammers, who have lost their last three on the road.
Recommendation
Swansea
1pt 8-5 general
Team news
Swansea
No fresh injuries have been reported since Swansea defeated Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday.
West Ham
Arthur Masuaku serves the fifth match of a six-game ban and Pedro Obiang, Andy Carroll and Edimilson Fernandes are out long-term.
Key stat
Swansea have won their last six home fixtures.
