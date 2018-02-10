Super Edin Dzeko may get Roma on their way

BT Sport, from 11.30am Sunday

Sassuolo v Cagliari BT Sport 3, 11.30am

Sassuolo have taken just one point from four games in 2018 and their miserable start to the year could continue with a defeat to fellow strugglers Cagliari.

Confidence in the Sassuolo camp took a major knock with a 7-0 loss at Juventus last time out and they may struggle to respond against the Sardinians.

Dan Childs's recommendation

Cagliari

1pt 11-4 Betfair, Betway

Key stat

Cagliari have lost one of their last six away fixtures.

Inter v Bologna BT Sport 3, 2pm

Inter have not won in ten matches but they can ease the pressure on head coach Luciano Spalletti by beating Bologna at the San Siro.

Last week's 1-1 draw at home to Crotone was a bitter disappointment for Inter but they can respond positively against the Rossoblu, who have lost six of their last eight games.

Dan Childs's recommendation

Inter to win 2-0

1pt 6-1 Betfred, Hills

Key stat

Bologna have not kept a clean sheet in their last seven away fixtures.

Roma v Benevento BT Sport 1, 7.45pm

Benevento won successive matches either side of the new year to move up to seven points for the season but the Serie A minnows have since lost three on the spin by an aggregate of 7-0 and should be totally outclassed by Roma.

The hosts are decimated in midfield but that should not matter, particularly after their switch to a 4-2-3-1 formation, and ten-goal Edin Dzeko looks a worthy first goalscorer favourite.

Mark Langdon's recommendation

E Dzeko first goalscorer

1pt 3-1 general

Key stat

Benevento have lost all 11 of their Serie A away games.

