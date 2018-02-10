Stubborn Levante fancied to extend Valencia's poor run

Sky Sports, from 11am Sunday



Sevilla v Girona Sky Sports red button, 11am

Sevilla have a chance to force their way back into La Liga’s top-four battle but the fixture list has not been kind to Los Rojiblancos and that could show when they host Girona.

New manager Vincenzo Montella guided them to the Copa del Rey final with a 2-0 victory over Leganes on Wednesday but he was forced to deploy a full-strength team in midweek and this fixture comes just two days before Sevilla host Manchester United in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Despite his team's proximity to Spain’s top four it’s entirely possible that this fixture is the last thing Montella wants to think about and the hosts have drifted from 1-2 to 8-11 in recent days.

Girona have been one of the success stories of the La Liga season.

The Catalan minnows were favourites to go down at the beginning of the campaign but they’ve picked up 31 points already, effectively confirming their safety with 16 matches still to play.

While they’ve picked up the bulk of their wins at home, Pablo Machin’s side have only lost three of their 11 away games and drew at Atletico Madrid last month.

They were decent value for it, as well, restricting Atleti to just four shots on target and a shade over half of the possession.

With Sevilla’s thoughts likely to be elsewhere, it’s worth backing the visitors to aviod a defeat.



Joe Champion's recommendation

Girona or draw double chance

2pts 6-5 Betfair, Betway

Barcelona v Getafe Sky Sports Mix, 3.15pm

Draw experts Getafe have had three stalemates in a row in La Liga and will be confident they can frustrate a Barcelona side who tend to do their best work after the break.

The Madrid side have been level at half-time in 12 of their 22 matches and can profit from Barca’s busy workload by making the Catalans work hard for victory.

Steve Davies's recommendation

Draw-Barcelona double result

1pt 7-2 general

Key stat

Eleven of Barcelona's last 12 league goals have been scored in the second half.

Celta Vigo v Espanyol Sky Sports Mix, 5.30pm

Espanyol will be feeling much more confident after last Sunday's 1-1 draw at home to Barcelona and can follow up with another decent point against Celta Vigo at Balaidos.

The Blue Budgies have the best defensive record among the teams who started this round of fixtures in the bottom seven of La Liga and can frustrate their hosts, who are only six points superior.

Dan Childs's recommendation

Draw

1pt 13-5 Betfair

Key stat

Celta Vigo have kept one clean sheet in their last 11 matches.

Valencia v Levante Sky Sports Football, 7.45pm

Valencia suffered their sixth straight defeat when crashing out of the Copa del Rey with a 2-0 semi-final second-leg loss at home to Barcelona on Thursday and their poor run could continue with a draw at home to lowly local rivals Levante.

Eleven of Levante's 22 La Liga games have finished all-square and they can hold their own against Los Che, who may be short of energy and confidence.

Dan Childs's recommendation

Draw

1pt 18-5 188Bet

Key stat

Levante have drawn five of their last nine league matches.

