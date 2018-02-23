Struggling Hamburg no match for Werder Bremen

Bundesliga

BT Sport 2, 5.30pm Saturday

Werder Bremen's home results are keeping their heads above water and they look solid favourites to topple relegation rivals Hamburg at the Weserstadion.

The Green-Whites are unbeaten in their last seven home matches and are unlikely to be fearful of local rivals Hamburg, who are winless in their last ten games and six points adrift of safety.

Recommendation

Werder Bremen

1pt 5-6 Betway

Key stat

Hamburg have not won any of their last ten away matches.

Bundesliga standings

