Strong home form points to Schalke success

Bundesliga

BT Sport 1, 5.30pm Saturday

Schalke were far from disgraced when losing 2-1 away to Bayern Munich last week and can respond with a home victory over mid-table Hoffenheim.

Bayern and Werder Bremen are the only visiting teams to have triumphed at the Veltins-Arena this season. They are unlikely to be joined by Hoffenheim, who are winless in seven on the road.

Recommendation

Schalke

1pt 11-10 bet365

Key stat

Hoffenheim have not kept a clean sheet in their last six matches.

Bet on this game at Soccerbase.com

Bundesliga standings



Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

Like us on Facebook RacingPostSport