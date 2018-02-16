Strong home form points to Schalke success
Hoffenheim are winless in seven on the road
Bundesliga
BT Sport 1, 5.30pm Saturday
Schalke were far from disgraced when losing 2-1 away to Bayern Munich last week and can respond with a home victory over mid-table Hoffenheim.
Bayern and Werder Bremen are the only visiting teams to have triumphed at the Veltins-Arena this season. They are unlikely to be joined by Hoffenheim, who are winless in seven on the road.
Recommendation
Schalke
1pt 11-10 bet365
Key stat
Hoffenheim have not kept a clean sheet in their last six matches.
