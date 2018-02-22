Racing Post Home
Menu
Next Race Newspaper
Free Bets
My Account
Tracker
Search
Europe Strasbourg v Montpellier

Strasbourg set to make solid home form count

Montpellier struggle to score goals on the road

Ivory Coast striker Giovanni Sio's Montpellier have struggled for goals on the road
Ivory Coast striker Giovanni Sio's Montpellier have struggled for goals on the road
Getty Images
1 of 1
By Joe Champion

Ligue 1 
BT Sport 3, 7.45pm Friday

Strasbourg have won three of their last four at home and look overpriced when they host Montpellier.

The visitors are sixth in the Ligue 1 table but they don't score many on the road and Strasbourg, who have notched 20 at home this season, winning six times, could take advantage.

Recommendation
Strasbourg
1pt 19-10 Betfair

Bet on this match at Soccerbase.com

Key stat
Strasbourg have picked up 21 of their 30 points at home

Today's top sports betting stories 

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

Like us on Facebook RacingPostSport

Strasbourg have picked up 21 of their 30 points at home
Bookmaker
Price
E.W. Terms
bet365
Ladbrokes
Betway
William Hill
Coral
Paddy Power
Sporting
BetVictor
Sky bet
Boylesport
RaceBets