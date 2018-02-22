Strasbourg set to make solid home form count

Ivory Coast striker Giovanni Sio's Montpellier have struggled for goals on the road

Ligue 1

BT Sport 3, 7.45pm Friday

Strasbourg have won three of their last four at home and look overpriced when they host Montpellier.

The visitors are sixth in the Ligue 1 table but they don't score many on the road and Strasbourg, who have notched 20 at home this season, winning six times, could take advantage.

Recommendation

Strasbourg

1pt 19-10 Betfair

Key stat

Strasbourg have picked up 21 of their 30 points at home



