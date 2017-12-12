Racing Post Home
Europe Strasbourg v PSG

Strasbourg capable of stunning Paris St-Germain once again

French league leaders have injury problems

Neymar's Paris St-Germain lost to Strasbourg recently
Neymar's Paris St-Germain lost to Strasbourg recently
By Steve Davies

French League Cup 
BT Sport ESPN, 8.05pm Wednesday

Ten days after suffering their first Ligue 1 defeat at StrasbourgPSG return to the Stade de la Meinau in the last 16 of the Coupe de la Ligue.

Strasbourg rode their luck on a grand scale to beat the Parisians, who have promised to take this competition seriously. That said, Unai Emery has suspensions and injuries to deal with and Strasbourg are worth a bet.

Recommendation
Strasbourg draw no bet
1pt 10-1 bet365

Key stat
Strasbourg have lost just one of their last 11 matches.

Ligue 1 standings

Unai Emery has suspensions and injuries to deal with and Strasbourg are worth a bet
