Strasbourg capable of stunning Paris St-Germain once again

French League Cup

BT Sport ESPN, 8.05pm Wednesday

Ten days after suffering their first Ligue 1 defeat at Strasbourg, PSG return to the Stade de la Meinau in the last 16 of the Coupe de la Ligue.

Strasbourg rode their luck on a grand scale to beat the Parisians, who have promised to take this competition seriously. That said, Unai Emery has suspensions and injuries to deal with and Strasbourg are worth a bet.

Recommendation

Strasbourg draw no bet

1pt 10-1 bet365

Key stat

Strasbourg have lost just one of their last 11 matches.

Bet on this game at Soccerbase.com

Ligue 1 standings

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

Like us on Facebook RacingPostSport