Strasbourg capable of stunning Paris St-Germain once again
French league leaders have injury problems
French League Cup
BT Sport ESPN, 8.05pm Wednesday
Ten days after suffering their first Ligue 1 defeat at Strasbourg, PSG return to the Stade de la Meinau in the last 16 of the Coupe de la Ligue.
Strasbourg rode their luck on a grand scale to beat the Parisians, who have promised to take this competition seriously. That said, Unai Emery has suspensions and injuries to deal with and Strasbourg are worth a bet.
Recommendation
Strasbourg draw no bet
1pt 10-1 bet365
Key stat
Strasbourg have lost just one of their last 11 matches.
