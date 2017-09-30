Standard can prove a match for stalling champs Anderlecht

Celtic celebrate a goal in their Champions League win at Anderlecht

FreeSports, from 1.30pm Sunday

Club Brugge v Gent 1.30pm

Following Saturday's pulsating 2-1 win at nearest challengers Charleroi, Brugge will be feeling positive about the visit of Gent.

The visitors, who sacked boss Hein Vanhaezebrouck this week, have won just one of their opening eight games and that was at bottom club Oostende.

Steve Davies's recommendation

Club Brugge & over 1.5 goals

3pts Evs Paddy Power

Key stat

Club Brugge are unbeaten in their last 38 home league games.

Bet on this game at Soccerbase.com

Anderlecht v Standard Liege 5pm

Champions Anderlecht are stalling in their title defence and are tough to trust at skinny odds after Wednesday's 3-0 capitulation at home to Celtic.

The managerless hosts are already nine points off the pace and, having shipped five times in their last two home league games against Sint-Truiden and Lokeren, may find Standard Liege matching them in Brussels.

Aaron Ashley's recommendation

Standard Liege or draw double chance

1pt 13-10 bet365

Key stat

Standard Liege have lost just one of their last eight meetings with Anderlecht.

Bet on this game at Soccerbase.com

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

Like us on Facebook RacingPostSport