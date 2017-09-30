Standard can prove a match for stalling champs Anderlecht
Brugge can keep positive vibe going with Gent win
FreeSports, from 1.30pm Sunday
Club Brugge v Gent 1.30pm
Following Saturday's pulsating 2-1 win at nearest challengers Charleroi, Brugge will be feeling positive about the visit of Gent.
The visitors, who sacked boss Hein Vanhaezebrouck this week, have won just one of their opening eight games and that was at bottom club Oostende.
Steve Davies's recommendation
Club Brugge & over 1.5 goals
3pts Evs Paddy Power
Key stat
Club Brugge are unbeaten in their last 38 home league games.
Anderlecht v Standard Liege 5pm
Champions Anderlecht are stalling in their title defence and are tough to trust at skinny odds after Wednesday's 3-0 capitulation at home to Celtic.
The managerless hosts are already nine points off the pace and, having shipped five times in their last two home league games against Sint-Truiden and Lokeren, may find Standard Liege matching them in Brussels.
Aaron Ashley's recommendation
Standard Liege or draw double chance
1pt 13-10 bet365
Key stat
Standard Liege have lost just one of their last eight meetings with Anderlecht.
