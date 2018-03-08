St Helens can keep up their wonderful record in Warrington

Betfred Super League

Sky Sports Arena, 7.45pm Friday

St Helens have swept all before them so far in Betfred Super League XXIII and Justin Holbrook’s table-toppers are 8-15 to make it five wins on the spin when they travel to Warrington.



Statistically Saints have the best attack and defence in the competition and they have already seen off Castleford, Catalans, Huddersfield and Salford.



Their Super League record against the Wolves is extraordinary. They’ve won 45 of the 60 meetings between the teams and have lost just four of the 30 matches played on Warrington soil.



Holbrook is without Jon Wilkin due to concussion but otherwise is able to call on the players who have lit up the opening weeks of the season.



Ben Barba has been in scintillating form with four tries and it’s no surprise to see the Australian full-back listed as 6-1 favourite to be named man of the match.



Steve Price’s Warrington have been erratic in losing three of their opening five games. The last of those losses came at Hull when the Wolves had Dec Patton sent off in a 21-12 defeat. Patton starts a five-game ban and Sitaleki Akauola is also suspended.



Bryson Goodwin will require a fitness test on a knee injury but playmaker Kevin Brown will return after missing last week with concussion.



None of Warrington’s matches this season have yielded more than 33 points and their two home games have been attritional affairs, a 16-12 success over Wigan and a 16-12 loss to Leeds.



The hosts should be competitive and solid defensively but Saints are expected to have too much class for them and an away win by a dozen points or fewer looks the way to go.



Saints' two wins on their travels have come by 14 and nine points against weaker opponents than Warrington.



Huddersfield, one of their victims, head to Widnes for what could be a crucial contest in the battle to avoid the bottom four.



The Vikings, who have co-captain Chris Houston back from a ban, are 8-11 to record a third home win of the year while the Giants are quoted at 6-4 to land their first road victory of the season.



A small wager on the hosts to successfully concede a two-point handicap is advised.



Recommendations

St Helens to win by one to 12 points

2pts 15-8 bet365, Paddy Power

Widnes -2

2pts 10-11 Sky Bet

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

Like us on Facebook RacingPostSport