Sri Lanka opener could tame the Tigers

Kusal Mendis looks at home at the top of the order for Sri Lanka

Twenty20 international

1.30pm Saturday

Hosts Sri Lanka made the perfect start to the Nidahas Trophy tri-series, beating India in Colombo, and they are expected to follow up against Bangladesh.

The Tigers' defeat to India in the second game of the series extended their losing run in Twenty20 internationals to five and Sri Lanka opener Kusal Mendis will be eager for another crack at their bowlers.

The elegant right-hander had an excellent Test series in Bangladesh last month, making 196, 62 and seven in his three innings, and he took that form into the Twenty20 series.

In his first two T20 knocks as opener, Mendis struck 53 off 27 balls and 70 from 42 deliveries, before scores of 21, 71 and 64 in Sri Lanka's Twenty20 domestic competition in the last week of February.

Recommendation

K Mendis top Sri Lanka runscorer

1pt 4-1 bet365, Hills

