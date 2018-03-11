Spurs victory marred by injury to star striker Harry Kane

Tottenham moved up to third in the Premier League with a 4-1 win against Bournemouth but the victory came at a cost with three England internationals going off injured at Dean Court on Sunday.

Dele Alli and Danny Rose were substituted but the biggest issue could well be Harry Kane, whose match ended in the first half due to an ankle problem.

Heung-Min Son moved from the left wing to replace Kane as the striker and showed he is an able deputy with two goals. Alli and Serge Aurier also notched as Spurs came from behind to beat Bournemouth, who took an early lead through Junior Stanislas.



Kane, level on 24 goals with Mohamed Salah, drifted to 3.65 on Betfair’s exchange to retain the Golden Boot, with the Egyptian at 1.83 last night.

Most bookmakers were waiting for news on Kane’s injury before updating their top-goalscorer market and Tottenham and England fans will be hoping it is not a long-term setback.

Premier League standings

Spurs are five points clear of fifth-placed Chelsea and can be backed at 1-6 with bet365 to finish in the top four, while the champions are 2-1.

Arsenal beat Watford 3-0 thanks to goals from Shkodran Mustafi, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

