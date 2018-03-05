Racing Post Home
Champions League teams Tottenham

Spurs could be dark horses if they get past Juve

Recent results have been excellent

Harry Kane of Tottenham celebrates with teammates Dele Alli and Erik Lamela
Harry Kane of Tottenham celebrates with teammates Dele Alli and Erik Lamela
Clive Brunskill
1 of 1
By Tottenham

Manager
Mauricio Pochettino.

How they qualified
Spurs claimed some memorable scalps in easing to top spot ahead of Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund, although as both have had subsequent domestic issues that form has clearly taken a knock. However, Tottenham's only dropped points came in a 1-1 draw at the Bernabeu.

Results and fixtures

Premier League standings

Transfer action
Georges-Kevin N'Koudou has been loaned to Burnley and replaced by Brazilian flyer Lucas Moura from Paris St-Germain. The fit-again Erik Lamela has been added to the Champions League squad.

Last-16 first leg 
Juventus 2 Tottenham 2 
Could have fallen apart after a disastrous start in Turin but instead showed incredible calmness and spirit to not only fight back but boss Juve for much of the game. 

Prospects
The Juventus tie is fascinating. Whoever comes through will fancy their chances of being dark horses for the title and Tottenham's comeback in the first leg will give them enormous belief.

Mark Langdon picks the Champions League winner

Today's top sports betting stories

