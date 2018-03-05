Spurs could be dark horses if they get past Juve
Recent results have been excellent
Manager
Mauricio Pochettino.
How they qualified
Spurs claimed some memorable scalps in easing to top spot ahead of Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund, although as both have had subsequent domestic issues that form has clearly taken a knock. However, Tottenham's only dropped points came in a 1-1 draw at the Bernabeu.
Transfer action
Georges-Kevin N'Koudou has been loaned to Burnley and replaced by Brazilian flyer Lucas Moura from Paris St-Germain. The fit-again Erik Lamela has been added to the Champions League squad.
Last-16 first leg
Juventus 2 Tottenham 2
Could have fallen apart after a disastrous start in Turin but instead showed incredible calmness and spirit to not only fight back but boss Juve for much of the game.
Prospects
The Juventus tie is fascinating. Whoever comes through will fancy their chances of being dark horses for the title and Tottenham's comeback in the first leg will give them enormous belief.
