Sports Personality of the Year Award 2023: a guide to the nominees

The Sports Personality of the Year award will take place in Salford on Tuesday night.

A shortlist of six nominees was announced earlier this month and here is a quick guide to the sporting stars bidding to succeed Lionesses star Beth Mead.

Mary Earps

England goalkeeper Mary Earps shot to stardom this year after helping the Lionesses reach the Women's World Cup final.

Earps impressed throughout the tournament and kept three clean sheets and saved a penalty in England’s defeat to Spain in the final.

She also saved a spot-kick in England’s Finalissima win over Brazil and recorded a WSL record 14 clean sheets for her club Manchester United last term.

A goalkeeper has never won the Sports Personality gong but the 30-year-old is a short price to become the first tonight.

Stuart Broad

Stuart Broad called time on his hugely successful cricketing career this year on the final day of a pulsating Ashes summer.

In typical Broad style, he hit his final ball for six and took the final wicket of the series at The Oval to win the Fifth Test and secure a series draw for the hosts.

Broad ended his career with 604 Test wickets - only four men in history have taken more.

Katarina Johnson-Thompson

British heptathlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson won a second world title in Budapest this summer, finishing 20 points clear of American Anna Hall.

The Liverpudlian is aiming to become the first athletics winner since Mo Farah in 2017.

Frankie Dettori: has postponed his retirement Credit: Edward Whitaker

Frankie Dettori

Racing legend Frankie Dettori started out 2023 expecting it to be his last in the saddle.

However, a successful swansong, including Classics success aboard Chaldean and Soul Sister, persuaded Dettori to postpone his retirement and head for California next year.

The Italian thrust himself further into the public consciousness with a recent stint in the Australian jungle as a participant on I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here.

Alfie Hewett

Hewett has been the dominant force in wheelchair tennis for some time now and is world number one in both men’s singles and doubles.

Hewett is a 26-time Grand Slam champion and was awarded an OBE this year after winning five Slams in 2023.

Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy was a key part of Europe’s successful Ryder Cup team, winning four points as Luke Donald's team secured an impressive victory over the USA in Rome.

The Northern Irishman also finished in the top five in three of the year's four Majors and won the Dubai Desert Classic and Scottish Open.

Verdict

Earps is a short-priced favourite to win Sports Personality of the Year, and rightfully so.

The boom in interest in women’s football in recent years was reflected in Mead’s victory last year and it’s hard to make a case for anyone preventing Earps from making it back-to-back wins for the Lionesses.

Broad went out on top in the Ashes but looks set to finish second to the England stopper, and if there is to be a surprise on the night then it may be wheelchair tennis star Hewett closing out the podium.