Sporting to sneak another success over Feirense

Chaves v Porto 4pm

Leaders Porto, unbeaten this season, have conceded only three goals in nine away matches. They’ve enjoyed nine wins to nil and can claim their tenth at Chaves, who they have already beaten 3-0 in Oporto this term.

Chaves have lost only one of their last 11 but that one was a 3-0 defeat by Benfica which emphasises the gulf between the best and the rest.

Recommendation

Porto to win to nil

1pt 5-4 general

Key stat

Porto have kept six clean sheets in their nine away Primeira Liga games.

Sporting v Feirense 6pm

Feirense have lost seven of their ten away games in the Primeira Liga this term but they aren’t without hope and should provide Sporting with a tricky test.

Their home game against Sporting was settled by Bas Dost’s added-time spot-kick and their two previous trips to the Estadio Jose Alvalado in the top flight have ended in one-goal defeats.

Recommendation

Sporting to win by one goal

1pt 3-1 BoyleSports

Key stat

Feirense have suffered ten one-goal defeats in the league this season.

