Sporting to sneak another success over Feirense
Porto's title push may continue with Chaves shutout
FreeSports, from 4pm Sunday
Chaves v Porto 4pm
Leaders Porto, unbeaten this season, have conceded only three goals in nine away matches. They’ve enjoyed nine wins to nil and can claim their tenth at Chaves, who they have already beaten 3-0 in Oporto this term.
Chaves have lost only one of their last 11 but that one was a 3-0 defeat by Benfica which emphasises the gulf between the best and the rest.
Recommendation
Porto to win to nil
1pt 5-4 general
Key stat
Porto have kept six clean sheets in their nine away Primeira Liga games.
Sporting v Feirense 6pm
Feirense have lost seven of their ten away games in the Primeira Liga this term but they aren’t without hope and should provide Sporting with a tricky test.
Their home game against Sporting was settled by Bas Dost’s added-time spot-kick and their two previous trips to the Estadio Jose Alvalado in the top flight have ended in one-goal defeats.
Recommendation
Sporting to win by one goal
1pt 3-1 BoyleSports
Key stat
Feirense have suffered ten one-goal defeats in the league this season.
