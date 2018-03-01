Sporting can hold leaders Porto to a draw
Primeira Liga
FreeSports, 8.30pm Friday
League leaders Porto sneaked a 1-0 victory at home to Sporting in the first leg of the Portuguese Cup semi-finals last month but they may have to settle for a stalemate this time.
Sporting have lost just one league game all season and have triumphed over Porto three times in their last five league meetings.
Recommendation
Draw
1pt 13-5 general
Key stat
Sporting have lost two of their last 18 away league games.
Bet on this game at Soccerbase.com
Today's top sports betting stories
Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport
Like us on Facebook RacingPostSport
Sporting have lost only two of their last 18 away league games