Europe Porto v Sporting

Sporting can hold leaders Porto to a draw

Bas Dost scored an added-time winner for Sporting on their trip to Feirense
Getty Images
1 of 1
By Dan Childs

Primeira Liga
FreeSports, 8.30pm Friday

League leaders Porto sneaked a 1-0 victory at home to Sporting in the first leg of the Portuguese Cup semi-finals last month but they may have to settle for a stalemate this time.

Sporting have lost just one league game all season and have triumphed over Porto three times in their last five league meetings.

Recommendation
Draw
1pt 13-5 general

Key stat
Sporting have lost two of their last 18 away league games.

Primeira Liga standings

