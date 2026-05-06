Local elections 2026: Reform set for big night to increase pressure on Keir Starmer

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Voters in Britain go to the polls tomorrow for some of the most significant elections of recent times.

Elections to the Welsh Senedd (with a new voting system), Scottish Parliament and a huge number of councils across England will play a big part in deciding the political future of the prime minister – and to a lesser extent the leader of the opposition – while further underlining the political progress of at least three parties outside Labour and the Conservatives.

Conversations about the union will arguably be put in the spotlight again too.

For us, it provides a number of betting opportunities in markets for the Welsh and Scottish elections and for head-to-head results in England and some London mayoral contests.

Wales

One of the most interesting contests this year is for the expanded Welsh Senedd, which will now have 96 members instead of 60, representing 16 constituencies, while everyone who is 16 or over can vote.

Two political stories are likely to define this election. Welsh Labour is the democratic world’s most successful election-winning party, coming first in Wales in every general election since 1922 and every devolved election since 1999. That is going to change this week, as Reform UK and Plaid Cymru have leapt into the void left by their electoral slide.

The second story is the make-up of the next Welsh government. To get a majority in the Senedd, 49 seats are needed. Under most projections, the path to 49 seats is tricky for any party. With Reform dominant as the right-wing voting option, they are unlikely to have any potential partners to form a feasible government with.

Plaid have more potential partners, although they will hope to squeeze Labour further and receive support from the Greens, who are set to win their first seats in the chamber – up to six in the best-case scenario.

From the left and the right, both Plaid and Reform have been targeting disillusioned Labour voters and the pair are neck and neck in most projections, with More in Common’s final projection giving both 34 seats, while YouGov’s latest had Reform on 37 and Plaid on 36.

With the caveat that this is the first time the Welsh will have used D’Hondt, providing a challenge in polling an electorate that isn't often covered, this is a two-horse race.

With so little between Plaid and Reform on the headline data, Reform have to be the choice at a best price of 3-1 with fixed-odds providers or 11-4 on the exchanges.

Reform’s support has grown steadily over the last month and it has become a more experienced political party that should have learned plenty from the Caerphilly by-election experience when it was well beaten under a different polling system.

Scotland

Scotland's first minister John Swinney helps out at High Airyolland farm last week ahead of Thursday's local elections Credit: Getty Images

The SNP – which has experienced a rebirth of sorts due to the struggles of Labour more widely and a split of the unionist vote on the right with Reform’s surge – is forecast to come out on top comfortably in Scotland, although it is just short of a majority.

Elections for Holyrood use the additional member system (AMS), a form of proportional representation designed to prevent any single party from dominating. When the election takes place, voters cast two ballots: one for a constituency MSP and another for a regional party list.

The SNP is likely to win many constituency seats, but the second (regional) vote is specifically designed to balance out those results, restraining them despite a clear advantage in polls and projections.

The interesting betting contest is for second place, where Reform has usurped Labour in the betting but is still worth backing at 5-6 with William Hill and Star Sports, while exchange prices are also acceptable for those who can access them.

Again polling and projections aren’t an exact science here, but Reform’s steady growth to sit second in a table of average results suggests a big night is in the offing.Reform has had a very eventful campaign, which hasn’t gone as well as its efforts in Wales, nor in its key English areas. Its Scottish leader Malcolm Offord has been under fire for a homophobic joke about George Michael and suggesting Catholic schools should be closed, while an election debate bust-up with the Greens Ross Greer was rather comical. He has been dismissed as “tone deaf” and “entitled” after he boasted in a televised election debate about the number of cars, houses and boats he owned.

This could well come down to the 18 per cent of voters who told More In Common that they are undecided, but Labour will struggle to take the late deciders based on its polling. Left-wing voters moving to the Greens, benefitting from increased national exposure, could weaken Anas Sarwar’s vote yet further, especially with the SNP already so dominant among the left of centre in Scotland.

England

More than 5,000 seats will be contested, covering London (1,817), most big cities (1,419) – including Birmingham and Newcastle – and some counties (430), districts (781), unitary authorities (405) and new authorities (162).

The two big winners of the night are expected to be Reform and the Greens, with Labour the biggest loser by far, although the Tories are forecast to lose heavily, especially in heartland areas that they have dominated for years.

The Liberal Democrats are forecast to make gains and could be the second biggest party in local government.Reform’s overall national polling has stalled slightly with some firms, but it is still dominant in most cases and has led in more than 200 polls. A very big night is expected, with four-figure gains taken as a near certainty, and it appears set to capture traditional Labour strongholds in the north-east, such as Gateshead and Sunderland, and also typical Tory-held boroughs in the suburbs such as Bromley.

Nigel Farage has had his controversies during the campaign – he received £5m from Reform UK mega donor Christopher Harborne before he became an MP, it has emerged, something which he says is for personal protection – but generally speaking disasters have been avoided and the party is dominant on the right.

Labour, which is defending 2,557 council seats in England and many seats in Wales, is set for its worst set of elections in recent history. Forecasts for losses go as high as 2,000 seats and it will lose in Wales for the first time in its history, while it could finish third in Scotland to boot.

London is also set to be very tough and Birmingham will see losses in a night that is likely to provide Keir Starmer with his toughest political test.

Kemi Badenoch’s job performance as Tory leader has been transformed since it was first discussed, with a jump in approval among the Conservative base, while a More in Common poll reported by The Telegraph (April 3, 2026) placed her as the “most popular” leader with a -9 net rating, ahead of Ed Davey (-11), Nigel Farage (-16) and Keir Starmer (-42). Her issue has been with her party – she has not seen the sort of rise in the Tories’ polling needed to recover from the punishment voters have given the party after 14 years in government.

Kemi Badenoch: Conservative leader's approval rating is rising but the Tories are forecast to lose ground to the Greens, Lib Dems and Reform Credit: Getty Images

Since last year’s results the Greens, led by the front-foot campaigning of Zack Polanski, have leapt to 17 per cent in national polling, with different pollsters giving them a wide range of percentages, although all have them in double figures.

With a thumping by-election win in Gorton and Denton and then a council by-election win in Thanet – very much Reform territory on paper – the Greens have a lot of momentum but the fallout over Zack Polanski’s retweet relating to Golders Green and a focus on some cases of anti-semitism has hurt their campaign and could well put off late undecided voters.

Still, expect them to have a very strong night with London especially (Islington, Hackney, Lambeth, Southwark and Camden) set to deliver strong results. They are likely to win their first Senedd seats and make gains in Holyrood, where they look likely to be the junior partner to the SNP in government.

One of the biggest questions of the night is how well the Liberal Democrats will perform. Experts in local elections, they have opportunities in areas where they thrived in the 2024 general election and could end up being the second-biggest party in local government.

Some observers have noticed they haven’t been able to attract as much attention nationally as Reform or the Greens and that their polling has stagnated, although their presentation as the party of the centre could help pick up voters who are polarised by the offerings of Reform and the Greens.

Liberal Democrat targets vary widely – they have chances in Sheffield, Hull, Newcastle, Cambridge, Eastbourne, Chichester, Guildford, Wokingham, Petersfield and Witney – and they are expected to take the mayoral election in Watford with ease.

Also on the left, Your Party will be backing around 250 candidates, mostly running as independents in areas such as Tower Hamlets and Newham, where there is a large Muslim vote that has already moved strongly against Labour. Expect strong performances from those independents, dotted around major cities.

Rupert Lowe’s new Restore Britain party is competing in only nine Norfolk council seats that sit within his Great Yarmouth constituency but should be expected to perform strongly. How it fares against Reform will be an important form test for a potential split on the right of British politics away from just the Tories and Reform.

In Wales, Plaid looks to have a strong chance of forming the bulk of the next Welsh government, benefitting from Labour’s total collapse there and a lack of Reform partners. It is forecast for about 34 seats – well short of a majority outright – but has potential coalition options.

Keir Starmer

Keir Starmer is long odds-on to leave his post as PM this year, but exactly when is the topic of much debate. The Israel-US-Iran war, the shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz and the coming energy and price shocks are going to take the government’s attention over the summer and likely beyond – there’s no appetite for Labour MPs to engage in infighting and a leadership contest while that rages on.

Leading contenders Andy Burnham, backed into favouritism again following recent rumours of a recent to parliament, and Angela Rayner, a long-time challenger according to the market, would benefit from more time.

Burnham has to try to find a Westminster seat in time after being rebuffed from standing in Gorton and Denton, and Rayner needs to clear the stamp duty issue with HMRC that forced her out of cabinet.

Ed Miliband’s intentions aren’t fully known and Wes Streeting’s close links to Peter Mandelson in the past (and a relative lack of love in the party compared with some others) are a potential problem.With a bar of 80 MPs – from a pool of 403 Labour MPs at the moment – potentially needed to get through to a membership vote, the logistics of a leadership contest aren’t easy.

The best play may be to back October-December as an exit play for Starmer ahead of that price shortening, although an April-June exit is likely to shorten up in the aftermath of poor election results.

Read William Kedjani's exclusive politics betting analysis in the Weekender

Next general election betting odds

Mosts seats Best odds Reform 6-4 Labour 3-1 Conservatives 7-1 Liberal Democrats 9-1 Restore Britain 12-1 Liberal Democrats 40-1

Odds correct at 2pm on Wednesday, May 6

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