FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
- More
Politics
premium
UK general election odds and analysis: Political expert Matthew Engel's predictions and best bets for Thursday's election
Betting odds, analysis and constituency predictions for the 2024 UK general election on Thursday, July 4
Rishi Sunak's innings look sure to be over, but the margin of the Conservatives' defeat may be smaller than many are expectingCredit: Dan Kitwood
When is the general election?
The general election will take place on Thursday, July 4
Best bets
Reform to win four seats or fewer
4-7 Paddy Power
Conservatives to win 100 to 150 seats
2-1 Hills
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inPolitics
Last updated
Copy
more inPolitics
- Latest UK General Election odds and news: Labour 1-33 to win an overall majority
- Constituencies in focus – betting battles in the key seats at the 2024 UK general election + get £60 in free bets with William Hill
- UK general election odds and analysis: Constituency best bets + get £60 in free bets with William Hill
- Latest UK General Election odds and analysis: What are Labour's chances of winning a record number of seats?
- Latest UK General Election odds and analysis: Reform have potential to shake up 2024 poll
more inPolitics
- Latest UK General Election odds and news: Labour 1-33 to win an overall majority
- Constituencies in focus – betting battles in the key seats at the 2024 UK general election + get £60 in free bets with William Hill
- UK general election odds and analysis: Constituency best bets + get £60 in free bets with William Hill
- Latest UK General Election odds and analysis: What are Labour's chances of winning a record number of seats?
- Latest UK General Election odds and analysis: Reform have potential to shake up 2024 poll