Next prime minister: Burnham effect could be a boost for Labour

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Sir Keir Starmer's resignation as prime minister has been seen as good news for the Labour Party by bookmakers following another momentous day in Westminster.

Starmer announced that he would be stepping down as PM outside Downing Street on Monday morning, ending weeks of speculation about his future.

He led his party to a landslide victory in the 2024 general election and whoever replaces Starmer as PM would have a 156-seat majority to defend were an election to take place now.

The position of strength Starmer entered Downing Street with in July 2024 has ebbed away during his premiership, and Labour have trailed Reform UK in the opinion polls since March 2025.

However, bookmakers believe Starmer's decision to step aside could be a lifeline for Labour ahead of the next general election, which must be called by August 2029.

They are 6-4 with Coral and Ladbrokes to return the highest number of MPs at the next national vote, which is in stark contrast to two weeks ago when punters could have got 19-10. They were 10-3 with Hills on May 7.

The opposite has been the case for Reform, whose leader Nigel Farage has already called for an immediate dissolution of parliament. They were as short as 31-20 two weeks ago but can now be backed at 15-8 with Coral and Ladbrokes.

The popularity of Starmer's potential replacement Andy Burnham is the main reason for the optimism after the former mayor of Greater Manchester won the Makerfield by-election with a majority of nearly 10,000 last week.

Burnham, who was sworn in as an MP on Monday, has already confirmed he will stand to be Starmer's replacement. The outgoing PM has said he will remain in post until a successor is announced, but that could be sooner rather than later.

Starmer said he would ask Labour's National Executive Committee that the candidates to replace him are known by the time parliament goes into summer recess on July 16, but the change in power could happen soon if Burnham's name is the only one on the ballot paper.

Potential rival and former health secretary Wes Streeting has already endorsed Burnham, who is 1-100 to be Labour's next leader.

Labour are 9-2 with bet365 to win an overall majority at the next general election while Reform, who have only eight MPs but made huge gains at May's local elections, are 13-2 with Coral and Ladbrokes.

With support for Reform and the Green Party potentially set to eat into the vote and the Liberal Democrats already having 71 seats, it is little surprise to see a hung parliament priced up at 4-7.

Ladbrokes go 8-1 there will be a general election this year, 10-3 that it will be in 2027 and 5-1 it will take place in 2028.

Next election betting odds

To have most seats at next general election Best odds Labour 6-4 Reform 15-8 Conservative 5-1 Restore Britain 16-1 Green Party 20-1 Liberal Democrats 50-1

Odds correct at 1pm on Monday, June 22





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