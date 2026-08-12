Farage vs Count Binface: Reform UK leader 1-100 to hold on to Clacton seat

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There is a by-election taking place in the Essex constituency of Clacton on Thursday, although a boycott from the main political parties means Nigel Farage has been cut from 1-7 and is 1-100 to prevail.

With no Labour, Conservative or Green Party opposition, the Reform leader's main rival is novelty candidate Count Binface.

There are still betting opportunities to be had despite the one-horse race, however, and politics expert William Kedjanyi is on hand to analyse the by-election.

Clacton by-election betting odds

Winning party Best odds Reform 1-40 Count Binface 11-1 Bar 500-1

Odds from Hills and correct at 3pm on Tuesday, August 11

Analysis: Farage strong odds-on for Clacton by-election

Electoral contests in Great Britain have played a key part in recent political history.

Think of the downfall of the Tories beginning in Tiverton and Honiton in June 2022, when a 24,000 majority evaporated and the seat went to the Liberal Democrats.

Or the free-for-all to replace Boris Johnson that played out just over a year later in Uxbridge and South Ruislip, which was held only narrowly by the Conservatives thanks to the ULEZ backlash against Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London.

The final piece in the puzzle for Andy Burnham’s rise to power came from Makerfield. George Galloway’s short but shocking resurrection arrived in Rochdale in 2024, effectively capitalising on anger over Gaza.

And the Liberal Democrats’ revival as the third-largest parliamentary party was based on early results like in Chesham and Amersham, a true-blue seat toppled in 2021.

Clacton, where voters will head to the polls on Thursday, is a seat with its own slice of by-election history, as UKIP’s Douglas Carswell became the party’s first elected MP after defecting from the Conservatives in 2014.

This week’s record 34-candidate contest will be remembered, although Nigel Farage’s impending victory over Count Binface is likely to be more of a pub quiz question than part of an A-level exam.

Racing fan Nigel Farage is likely to cruise to victory on Thursday Credit: Edward Whitaker

This by-election, called when Farage resigned as questions over his financial affairs began to gather momentum, quickly became a farce as all major parties, bar Reform UK, are not running a candidate.

This leaves the Reform leader in a one-horse race to secure a very large mandate, as it is expected he will return to face an investigation by the parliamentary standards commissioner in relation to an undeclared £5 million gift he received from crypto billionaire and party donor Christopher Harborne.

The investigation was paused when Farage announced his resignation as the MP for Clacton on July 7 and Farage has framed the by-election as an opportunity for Clacton voters to judge him, rather than the “establishment” and the media deciding whether he was guilty of any wrongdoing by not declaring the gift.

However, the lack of real opposition – with opposition parties promising to contest a future by-election should one be called – has rather neutered that mission.

Farage is 1-100 to win with most bookmakers – the early 1-7 that was available now looks like a gift wrapped in turquoise ribbons – and Count Binface is now a best price of 40-1 with Star Sports, who will lay you 1,000-1 on any of the other 32 candidates, including Laurence Fox, William Clouston of the SDP and three Monster Raving Loony Party candidates.

Astonishingly, thanks to the good people at Survation we have a poll giving us two scenarios, with Farage beating Binface 73 per cent to 20 per cent in a standard ballot and 69 per cent to 31 per cent in a full head to head.

These are numbers that one would expect given Clacton’s right-wing voting trend and the strength of Reform, who are running essentially unopposed.

Value in playing the percentages

Thankfully, there are betting opportunities besides just the winner, with layers offering betting on how much of the vote Farage and Count Binface will take.

For Farage, a baseline of 70 per cent seems reasonable – Reform and the Conservatives took 73.2 per cent of the vote in 2024, and Farage is placed to finish anywhere from 69 per cent to 73 per cent in the Survation poll based on how one interprets the results.

It would be no surprise if he was to outperform this given that Reform have piled significant resources into this campaign, even at the expense of their Greater Manchester mayoral campaign.

If one uses the 2024 numbers, it could be argued there’s a non-right-wing vote of around 26.5 per cent up for grabs.

We can expect – due to a high public profile – most of that will go to Count Binface given many voters will be unaware of the other candidates, although he might undershoot the polling slightly given his novelty status, likely low turnout and lack of resources compared with a normal political party.

The 11-10 Sky Bet offer on Binface winning between ten per cent and 19.99 per cent of the vote appeals, as does the 5-2 with Star Sports that the Count takes between 15 per cent and 19.99 per cent.

Best bets for the Clacton by-election

Nigel Farage to win 70 to 79.99 per cent of the vote

Evs Sky Bet

Count Binface to win ten to 19.99 per cent of the vote

11-10 Sky Bet

USA midterms may provide an interesting betting heat

The drama never stops in American politics, where the midterm elections will be the political betting story of the autumn and winter.

The maths is simple: with President Trump in the White House and a Republican vice-president holding the tie-breaking vote, Democrats need to flip four seats to take control of the Senate.

Republicans are bracing for the Democrats to pick up between one and three seats. Although neither party has easily won Senate races in states that voted for the other party’s presidential candidate, the continuing war in Iran – along with anti-incumbent sentiment and the high cost of living – put the Republicans at risk.

We’re a fair way from the midterms – a week is a long time in politics, let alone the months until November. That makes it hard to call for either side right now.

Republicans have to overcome Trump’s poor approval ratings and polling that leaves the Senate in play in several states.

Democrats, meanwhile, need to sweep Alaska, Maine, North Carolina and Ohio — otherwise they’ll need a longer-shot win in Texas or in Michigan, where primary divisions could hurt Abdul El-Sayed in the general vote.

Read William Kedjanyi's exclusive politics betting analysis in the Weekender

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