2026 Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final predictions, betting tips and odds: Finns to win but Sweden are interesting outsiders

2026 Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final date, start time & TV info

Date Saturday, May 16

Start time 8pm

Venue Wiener Stadthalle, Vienna, Austria

TV BBC One & BBC iPlayer

The Eurovision Song Contest final takes place in Austria on Saturday night and as Graham Norton sharpens up his one-liners for another year of sequins, smoke machines and questionable key changes, this year's competition features a strong market leader from Finland.

This year's 25-runner field is a gloriously chaotic mix of genres, ranging from genuine chart contenders to songs that sound like they were written during an internet outage.

Below, Racing Post Eurovision expert Sam Hart uncovers the best bets for one of the TV highlights of the year.

Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final best bets

Finland to win Eurovision

4pts 11-10 5-6 general

Sweden to win Eurovision

0.5pt each-way 100-1 Coral, Ladbrokes, Paddy Power

Sweden top-ten finish

2pts 2-1 bet365, BoyleSports, Hills

Austria to finish last

1pt 9-4 bet365, Hills

2026 Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final preview

Ever since Finland hosted their national song selection, Uuden Musiikin Kilpailu, thankfully translated as the much easier “New Music Competition” their entry has been a frontrunner. They were around 4-1 in January and it’s easy to see why support has snowballed and the Finns are the odds-on favourites now.

Pete Parkkonen fronts the vocals while Linda Lampenius delivers violin theatrics worthy of a Bond soundtrack. Their song, Liekinheitin, is a dramatic pop anthem blending rock, classical and dance music into the kind of over-the-top spectacle Eurovision was invented for.

The staging is outrageous in all the right ways, and it has the feel of a classic Eurovision winner.

Finland came painfully close in 2023 with the unforgettable Cha Cha Cha, only to be denied by Sweden’s Eurovision royalty Loreen turning up like the final boss in a video game.

They cruised through Tuesday’s semi-final, although Parkkonen’s live vocals were not overly convincing. If he can tighten that up he should be hard to beat.

It is a huge benefit to be drawn in the second half of the Grand Final, and the Finnish have been handed a decent spot in 17th which gives them every chance of success.

Swede success should not be ruled out

The bookmakers rarely get Eurovision too wrong these days either. The last ten winners all came from the top three in the betting, with five starting as outright favourites.

Finland's main rivals at the top of the market are now Australia. Former Neighbours actress Delta Goodrem has gone from starring in a soap to belting out a power ballad in a packed arena in Vienna, a superb addition to her CV.

Her song is impossible to ignore, dramatic, emotional and delivered with the kind of intensity that suggests at least three wind machines were harmed in production.

Australia look to have the best chance of stopping Finland from lifting the gloriously over-the-top Eurovision trophy, however, Sweden’s odds in the each-way markets catch the eye, with many bookmakers paying four places, and they are certainly worth backing for a top-ten finish.

Their recent Eurovision record is incredible with 12 top-ten finishes in the last 14 years, and they have an excellent late draw, performing 20th.

Loreen won for the Swedes in 2012 and 2023, and this year's entry, My System by Felicia, is the sort of track that would have had me throwing questionable shapes in a nightclub in my youth.

It's a proper Eurovision anthem, complete with a thunderous bass drop halfway through that feels designed specifically to wake up viewers who may have drifted off during previous songs.

Look mum, the UK might not finish last!

The good news for United Kingdom fans is that Look Mum No Computer may just avoid the embarrassment of a last-place finish.

Their song Eins, Zwei, Drei, is the 6-4 favourite to finish 25th and last, and with lyrics including “roly-poly with custard” and “that’ll be a pony” it may leave much of Europe utterly baffled.

Still, Eurovision has always had room for complete chaos, and this performance absolutely leans into it. The manic staging and sheer comedic energy could easily earn a few votes from viewers who appreciate the contest at its most unhinged.

The main reason the UK may not fill the dreaded last place is that this year’s hosts, Austria, appear determined to secure for it themselves with a bizarre entry that is 9-4 to prop up the scoreboard.

It looks like a straight shootout between them for the bottom spot, but I can see the United Kingdom doing just enough to edge clear.

2026 Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on Eurovision . Here are their latest odds:

Entrant Odds Finland 4-5 Australia 4-1 Greece 9-1 Romania 11-1 Israel 12-1 Denmark 20-1 Bulgaria 25-1 Italy 28-1 Bar 30-1

Others on request. Odds correct at 3pm on Friday, May 15.

Read more on the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest:

Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final 2026: date, start time, odds, how to watch

Eurovision 2026: complete betting guide, best bookmakers and latest odds

Eurovision Song Contest FAQs

Where is the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest?

The 2026 Eurovision Song Contest is being held at the Wiener Stadthalle in Vienna, Austria, after Austrian act JJ won last year's competition with Wasted Love.

How many nations compete in this year's Eurovision Song Contest final?

There will be 25 acts in the final this year, with the top ten acts from each semi-final joining the Big Four of the UK, France, Italy and Germany, plus hosts Austria.

Who are the favourites for the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest?

Finland are the 6-5 favourites this year, with Greece 5-1 second favourites and Denmark at 6-1.

Are Ireland in the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest?

No, Ireland are not taking part this year for the first time since 2002.

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